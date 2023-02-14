Fast News

Turkish President Erdogan announces 35,418 deaths in last week's earthquake, making it the country's worst disaster in a century.

The desperate search for earthquake survivors in Türkiye and Syria continues on Tuesday as rescuers using sniffer dogs and thermal cameras surveyed pulverised apartment blocks for any sign of life eight days after the disaster.

Teams in southern Türkiye's city of Hatay rescued a father and a daughter 209 hours after last week's disaster.

26-year-old Emine Akgul was also pulled from the rubble in Hatay 201 hours after the earthquake.

In Türkiye, the death toll stands at 35,418, while the number of deaths in Syria reached 5,814, according to the latest figures from the UN and the Syrian regime's Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), bringing the total death toll to over 41,232.

Turkish Ambassador to the UN Feridun Sinirlioglu told the Security Council on Monday that there is an urgent need for relief in the region affected by the earthquake last week.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

1711 GMT — Türkiye death toll rises to 35,418

At least 35,418 people have lost their lives in all 10 provinces following the earthquakes that hit Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

He also said a large number of over 105,505 people were injured in the earthquakes.

Experts across the world describe twin quakes in Türkiye as an "exceptional natural phenomenon," Erdogan said, adding that last week's powerful earthquakes were "as big as atomic bombs".

Türkiye will continue to search and rescue efforts until the last survivor is pulled from the rubble. About 250,000 public personnel are involved in the operations in the quake zone, he added. Erdogan also noted that Türkiye will immediately start construction of 30,000 homes from next month.

1710 GMT — All capabilities at Türkiye’s disposal: Qatar

“Qatar has put all its capabilities at the disposal of the brothers in Türkiye to support them after the earthquake disaster,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al Ansari said.

“The world faces a major humanitarian catastrophe in Türkiye and Syria. This is a real test for all humanity,” he added.

Al Ansari, an adviser to the foreign minister, said rescue and relief efforts are “a major priority at present.” “The Qatari role will continue during the various stages of this crisis as long as it’s needed,” he added.

1654 GMT — ‘Love Gifts’: Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh donate 700 blankets, 200 jackets to Türkiye

Poverty-stricken Rohingya refugees in squalid makeshift camps in southern Bangladesh could not remain inactive during Türkiye's largest humanitarian crisis since the devastating twin earthquakes, as they collected money and purchased 700 blankets and 200 jackets for Turkish people affected in 10 southeastern provinces.

"Türkiye has been one of our primary aid providers since the beginning of our crisis. How can we sit idle in the face of such a colossal calamity involving our dearest friend?" Sahat Zia Hero, a Rohingya community leader, told Anadolu, who described their donation as a "love gift" in an emotional tone.

They have bought 700 blankets and 200 jackets with petty cash contributions from many Rohingya refugees in the last couple of days, he said.

“We are refugees here and dependent mostly on donations and assistance from others for survival. But this gift carries the unlimited love and solidarity to our Turkish brothers and sisters,” he said, explaining that it was the best they could do for the Turkish people given their very limited financial resources.

1651 GMT — US provides more than $135M to Türkiye, Syria

The contributions include a previously announced $85 million initial contribution from the US, which has gone toward the provision of necessities such as blankets, food and shelter.

But Erika Olson, the State Department's senior official for Eurasian affairs, told reporters during a virtual news conference that the private sector has donated more than $50 million in assistance, which has gone toward air transport, clothes and food.

"That is just, I believe, a snapshot of what's really happening across the country in support for those in Türkiye and Syria," she said.

1540 GMT — Palestine donates 20,000 sleeping bags for quake victims in Türkiye

“The donation is part of a Palestinian relief drive announced by the Ministry of Religious Endowments,” Minister Hatem al Bakri told a news conference in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

He said around $1.37 million have been collected so far for the quake victims.

“Around $500,000 of these donations were allocated for the purchase of 20,000 sleeping bags, and we may increase the number of bags based on the Turkish view,” the minister added.

According to al Bakri, the Palestinian donation campaign is scheduled to last until Friday.

The Palestinian minister will visit Türkiye on Sunday to meet officials of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and Turkish officials to follow up on the aid delivery to Türkiye and Syria.

1528 GMT — Scale of disaster in quake-hit Türkiye 'unbelievable': Australian rescue team

On the situation in 10 earthquake-hit provinces of Türkiye, Grant Rice, the operations officer for the Bravo team, said that the situation is “not very good at all. Not very good. The scale of it is just unbelievable. Unbelievable."

Conveying his best wishes to Türkiye for recovery, Rice added: "I think it's going to take some considerable amount of time for them to get over this."

He also said he was impressed by the resilience of the Turkish people.

"In Türkiye, the people that we've encountered are very resilient, very strong, and just how they've overcome this already is, it's a credit to Türkiye – very, very well done."

1515 GMT — China delivers 254 tonnes of aid to Türkiye: Turkish envoy

They set up a crisis desk at the embassy in Beijing after the quakes struck Türkiye last week and mediated the dispatch of Chinese rescue teams, Abdulkadir Emin Onen said at an airport warehouse in the Chinese capital where humanitarian aid is collected.

The ambassador thanked the Chinese government for its support for the victims and noted there were 5,177 tents among the relief materials delivered.

Onen added that 5,922 tents will be provided within two days, while 20,000 more are being prepared to be sent to the disaster zone this week.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes and their strong aftershocks struck southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria on February 6, reducing huge swaths of towns and cities to mountains of broken concrete and twisted metal. (AA)

1240 GMT — UN delegation visits quake-hit Idlib in Syria

A UN delegation made its first-hand tour in the Syrian opposition-held areas that were badly affected by last week's devastating earthquakes.

The UN delegation entered the Syrian territory from the Bab al Hawa border crossing with Türkiye and headed towards Idlib province in northwestern Syria.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with the heads of humanitarian organizations and civil society groups involved in relief efforts for the quake victims in the area, sources told Anadolu.

1144 GMT — Medical supplies worth $846,000 sent to Türkiye, Syria: India

India has sent emergency medical supplies worth approximately $846,000 that include life-saving medicines, protective gear, and critical care equipment since last week's deadly earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, the Health Ministry said.

The Indian government is presently sending relief materials, medicines, equipment, and rescuers to earthquake-hit Türkiye and Syria under “Operation Dost,” or Friendship Operation.

So far, the government has dispatched seven flights to the two countries, the ministry said in a statement.

1127 GMT — WHO launches $43M appeal to support earthquake response in Syria, Türkiye

“I expect this to at least double over the coming days, as we get a better assessment of the massive scale of this crisis and the needs,” said WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge in a press briefing related to urgent health needs and response in Türkiye following last week’s earthquakes.

Kluge said that the money will be used to “Ensure access to the most vulnerable and hard-to-reach populations, provide trauma care and post-trauma rehabilitation and provide essential medicines and emergency kits to fill urgent healthcare gaps.”

It will also be used to “deliver vital mental and psychosocial support to the affected populations and ensure continuity of routine health services, especially for women, children, the elderly, and those with non-communicable diseases,” he added.

Rescuers sit next to their dogs in Hatay on Monday in the aftermath of the deadly disaster. (Reuters)

1112 GMT — Qatar donates World Cup mobile homes to earthquake survivors

Qatar has announced that it plans to send 10,000 cabins and caravans from last year's World Cup to provide shelter for survivors of the earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria.

The gas-rich Gulf nation said on Tuesday that it had always planned to donate the mobile homes. They were needed to help house some of the 1.4 million fans who descended on the small country during football's biggest tournament.

An initial batch of 350 structures was shipped out on Sunday, according to the Qatar Fund for Development.

1104 GMT — Türkiye death toll rises to 31,974

At least 31,974 people have lost their lives in all 10 provinces following the earthquakes that hit Türkiye, according to the country's emergency agency AFAD on Tuesday.

AFAD said that 8,000 people were also rescued from the rubble as of Tuesday.

1057 GMT — Turkish schools in Kyrgyzstan provide humanitarian aid

Turkish schools in Kyrgyzstan have provided humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in southeastern Türkiye.

“In a week, more than seven tonnes of clothing, food, generators and blankets, which constitute in-kind aid, were collected,” the educational counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, Kursat Dulkadir, told Anadolu.

Dulkadir further said that approximately $185,000 were also deposited into the account opened by the embassy following the earthquakes.

1039 GMT — More than 7 million children affected by Turkey-Syria quake: UN

More than seven million children have been affected by the massive earthquake and a major aftershock that devastated Türkiye and Syria last week, the United Nations said Tuesday, voicing fear that "many thousands" more had died.

"In Turkey, the total number of children living in the 10 provinces hit by the two earthquakes was 4.6 million children. In Syria, 2.5 million children are affected," James Elder, spokesman for the UN children's agency Unicef, told reporters in Geneva.

0926 GMT — Over 8,000 people pulled alive from quake rubble: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said rescue teams have pulled out more than 8,000 people alive from the quake debris since the strong tremors struck southeastern Türkiye last week.

He also said a large number of over 81,000 people injured in the earthquakes have been discharged from hospitals.

"I would like to thank once again to all the friendly and sisterly countries that have been collecting aid for our nation day and night, supporting our search and rescue efforts with their teams, and not forgetting us in their prayers," Erdogan added in a video message sent to the World Government Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

0854 GMT — Greek Orthodox churches in UK collect donations for quake survivors

All Greek Orthodox Churches in the UK have collected donations for victims of the earthquakes.

The move came by the order of the head of the Greek Orthodox Church in the UK, an incredible gesture given the decades-long political dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

"Our hearts are broken seeing what happened in Türkiye, that was hit by earthquakes," the priest, Revd. Dr. Chrysostom Tympas, said during a Sunday service at the Greek Orthodox Church Saint Anargye in London.

0802 GMT — Brothers rescued 198 hours after earthquakes in Turkiye

Rescue teams have saved two brothers — 17-year-old Muhammed Enes Yeninar and 21-year-old Baki Yeninarn — after they survived 198 hours under rubble in quake-hit Kahramanmaras.

0719 GMT — Rescuers find another survivor in Türkiye's Adiyaman

Rescuers in Türkiye have saved an 18-year-old man under a collapsed building in the southeastern city of Adiyaman.

Reports identified the teenager as Muhammed Cetin, who was rescued 198 hours after last week's disaster.

0653 GMT — White Helmets say search efforts for quake survivors in northwest Syria about to end

Search operations for more survivors beneath the rubble are about to end in the opposition north west of Syria eight days after the devastating earthquake, the White Helmets main rescue group has said.

"It's about to come to a close. The indications we have are that there are not any (survivors), but we are trying to do our final checks and on all sites," said Raed al Saleh who heads the White Helmets group that has carried out the major rescue operations in the devastated region.

The group, which has rescue workers across the region where whole neighbourhoods and villages were wiped out, said they were also collecting names of the missing people in the enclave where the group's latest death toll stood at 3,167 with thousands injured in the opposition-controlled areas.

0612 GMT — Russia says more than 300 troops helping Syria recover from earthquake

More than 300 Russian servicemen and 60 units of special military equipment are helping Syria in its response to a devastating earthquake that struck more than a week ago, according to Russia's defence ministry.

"Servicemen of the Russian group of forces continue to carry out activities to clear rubble and eliminate the consequences of earthquakes," the defence ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday, referring to Russian forces stationed in Syria.

Regime media said 1,414 people were killed in the regime-controlled areas of the country. The White Helments said that 3,167 people were killed in the opposition-controlled areas, bringing the total death toll in Syria at 4,581. However, Russian forces only managed to help those in the regime-controlled areas.

Russia, which backs Syrian leader Bashar al Assad, has been a dominant military force in Syria since launching air strikes and ground operations there in 2015 during the the Battle of Aleppo (2012-2016).

0559 GMT — Mexico pays homage to 'heroic' dog that died in Türkiye rescue efforts

Mexico has paid tribute to a military rescue dog that died while searching for survivors buried under the rubble of the earthquake in Türkiye.

Defence Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval announced the death of the German shepherd called Proteo at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily news conference on Monday.

Read full story here

0448 GMT — Syria agrees to open two new crossings for quake aid: US

The Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad has agreed to open two new crossing points from Türkiye to the country’s opposition-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment to help millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations announced.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement to open crossing points at Bab Al-Salam and Al Raée for an initial period of three months.

Currently, the UN has only been permitted to deliver aid to the northwest Idlib area through a single crossing at Bab Al-Hawa, at Syrian ally Russia’s insistence.

The announcement followed a meeting in Damascus earlier Monday between Assad and UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who spent the weekend visiting areas hit by the disaster.

Opposition-run rescue group criticised the UN decision, saying it gave the Assad regime “free political gain.”

