After two major earthquakes hit Türkiye and Syria, Ankara has mobilised teams to attend to the region and brought in international help. Dozens of survivors were pulled out of the rubble after four days, but the death toll is sobering.

Rescuers search on a destroyed building in Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Kamran Jebreili / AP)

Search and rescue teams, both local and international, are working endlessly to save as many people as possible despite the enormity of the disaster and harsh weather conditions.

Four days have passed since the double earthquake shook southern Türkiye and neighbouring Syria, but people are still holding onto hope that their loved ones may still be alive beneath the rubble

On the other hand, Türkiye’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said 14,014 people were killed and at least 63,794 others were injured in Monday’s quakes centered in Kahramanmaras province and over 9,000 people were rescued from the disaster-hit areas. The disaster management agency also noted that 28,044 people were evacuated from the sites.

Thursday, February 9, 2023

0945 GMT — Turkish SAR teams to depart Kilis

Turkish search and rescue teams have completed their mission in Kilis province and will continue their tasks in other provinces, the disaster management agency AFAD has said.

0935 GMT –– UN quake aid should reach Syria ‘today’

The United Nations said on Thursday that it had received assurances aid would reach the earthquake-devastated areas of northwestern Syria through the sole authorised crossing from Türkiye “today”, demanding that the aid not be “politicised”.

“We were assured today that we would be able to get through the first assistance today” through the Bab al Hawa crossing, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, told reporters in Geneva.

0910 GMT –– A rescue in Hatay at the 80th hour

40-year-old Selma Hasar, who was under the rubble in Hatay, was rescued 80 hours after the earthquake.

Erzurum AFAD, which went to the region to support search and rescue efforts, carried out a search operation after hearing Hasar's voice in the Odabasi Defne Teachers Site location.

After a long struggle, the teams reached 40-year-old Selma Hasar, who was given first aid and moved to a hospital.

Search and rescue teams rescued 17-year-old Unzile Sevimli from the rubble 78 hours after two earthquakes shook southern Türkiye. (Cebrail Caymaz / AA)

0800 GMT — Turkish SAR teams complete their mission in Sanliurfa

Turkish search and rescue teams have completed their mission in Sanliurfa province and will continue their tasks in other provinces, the disaster management agency AFAD has said.

0743 GMT –– Teenager pulled out from rubble after 78 hours

17-year-old Unzile Sevimli, in the Islahiye district of Gaziantep, which was affected by the earthquake, was pulled out alive 78 hours after the building debris. The search and rescue efforts of the teams continue in the district, which saw much destruction by the earthquakes in Kahramanmaras.

0627 GMT — Türkiye uses drone tech for communication in disaster areas

Türkiye has used for the first time its domestically made technology for drones to provide uninterrupted communication in disaster areas, the Turkish defence industry chief said.

"AKSUNGUR unmanned aerial vehicle both transmits snapshots and provides mobile phone communication service to our citizens in the region with carrying a base station on it," Ismail Demir said in a statement.

Operasyon bölgelerinde kesintisiz iletişim için geliştirmekte olduğumuz teknoloji, ilk kez uygulamayı afet bölgesinde gerçekleştirdi.#AKSUNGUR İHA, hem anlık görüntü aktarıyor hem de üzerindeki baz istasyonuyla bölgedeki vatandaşlarımıza cep telefonu iletişim hizmeti sunuyor. pic.twitter.com/PCfaoUwMgf — Ismail Demir (@IsmailDemirSSB) February 9, 2023

0551 GMT — Taiwan's leadership to donate their month's salary to Türkiye

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President William Lai will each donate a month's salary for Turkish earthquake relief efforts, the presidential office has said, adding to existing aid already sent by the island.

Tsai and Lai, who is widely expected to stand for the presidency in elections due next year, "hope to do their part to help Türkiye rebuild its homeland as soon as possible", the presidential office said in a statement.

0537 GMT - Mother and son rescued at 68th hour

A 33 year-old mother, Serap Topal and her 5 year-old son, Mehmet Hamza Topal were rescued by the German and British rescue teams from under the rubble after 68 hours of the 7.7 magnitude Kahramanmaras earthquake in Türkiye.

0530 GMT - Two rescued in Gaziantep after 76 hours

Three people were rescued from under rubble of a collapsed building in Gaziantep, Türkiye after three days.

0515 GMT - Young woman pulled alive from rubble after 70 hours

Leyla Akcam, 22, was rescued alive from the rubble 70 hours after the earthquake in Onikisubat district of Kahramanmaras province.

Three men, including a father and son survive 75 hours under rubble before being rescued in Gaziantep pic.twitter.com/CHFgJVusuE — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 9, 2023

2132 GMT - Turkish Airlines resumes mass evacuation from quake-hit zones

Turkish Airlines (THY) Press Advisor Yahya Ustun announced that there will be 170 evacuation flights from the earthquake zone today.

In his statement on his social media account, Yahya Ustun shared the following information, stating that the evacuation flights, which started on February 8, will be completed with a total of 173 flights this morning:

"Our evacuation operation, which we started at 07:00 this morning, is being carried out as planned despite the winter conditions. As of 23.50, our 80 flights have been completed and we have delivered 14 thousand 68 citizens to Istanbul and Ankara. We have completed our remaining 93 flights until 07:00 on 9 February, and 16 flights are still waiting at the airports. We will also evacuate 1,500 of our citizens."

Explaining the number of flights to be made from the disaster area today, Ustun said, "We will evacuate our citizens with 170 flights planned between 07:00 on February 9 and 07:00 on February 10."

