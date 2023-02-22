Fast News

The Turkish disaster management agency AFAD has recorded more than 7,200 aftershocks since February 6, with a few registering over 5.0 magnitude leaving many residents in the quake-hit region concerned.

The latest 6.4 magnitude earthquake and the intensity 5.8 aftershock that hit Türkiye's southern Hatay province earlier this week have left the country on edge, as the disaster management agency AFAD raised anew the latest death toll from the February 6 disaster to 42,310.

As of Wednesday, AFAD also recorded more than 7,200 aftershocks over the last two weeks, with a few registering over 5.0 magnitude and felt in the 11 earthquake-hit southeastern provinces of Türkiye as well as neighbouring countries like Syria and Lebanon.

An additional six fatalities and 562 injuries were reported from Monday's earthquake that hit Hatay. Two deaths and several injuries were also reported in Syria.

Meanwhile, the reported toll in Syria is 5,814, which has been unchanged for days.

In all, the fatalities from both countries have surpassed 48,000.

Following are the latest updates:

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

0617 GMT — Türkiye bans layoffs, offers salary support in earthquake zone

Türkiye has launched a temporary wage support scheme and banned layoffs in 11 provinces to protect workers and businesses from the financial impact of the massive earthquakes that hit the south of the country earlier this month.

The moves are part of the Turkish government's steps to minimise the impact of worst earthquake in modern Turkish history that left tens of thousands dead.

Employers whose workplaces were "heavily or moderately damaged" would benefit from support to partially cover wages of workers whos e hours had been cut, the country's Official Gazette said on Wednesday.

A ban on layoffs was also introduced in 11 earthquake-hit provinces covered by a state of emergency.

Turkish Parliament imposed the state of emergency for three months on February 7, after a request by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

0450 GMT — Iranian Turks rush to help earthquake victims in Türkiye

Iranian Turks living in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province have collected relief materials for those affected by the February 6 earthquakes in Türkiye, according to Anadolu news agency.

Residents from two villages in the region delivered the aid to Türkiye’s Consulate General in the city of Urmia.

In a Twitter post, the Turkish Consulate General in Urmia thanked the villagers and said the aid would be delivered to the earthquake zones as soon as possible.

Aid provided by the Iranian people had previously been sent to the earthquake zones through Türkiye’s Embassy in Tehran and the Consulate General in Tabriz.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies