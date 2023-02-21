Fast News

Turkish disaster management agency revises the number of fatalities to 42,310 people, up from 41,156 a day earlier, following two powerful quakes two weeks ago that affected millions in the country's 11 provinces.

The death toll from February 6 powerful earthquakes has topped 42,000 a day after another tremor jolted Türkiye's southern Hatay province.

A total of 7,242 aftershocks have been recorded after the devastating earthquakes that shook the country's southeast on February 6, the Turkish disaster management agency AFAD.

AFAD said the magnitude 6.4 earthquake took place at around 8.04 pm local time (1704GMT) in Hatay’s Defne district. It was followed by a magnitude 5.8 aftershock three minutes later, with the epicentre in Hatay’s Samandag district.

The death toll has climbed to at least 42,310 people dead.

The reported toll in Syria is 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to over 48,000.

A total of 7,242 aftershocks have been recorded after the devastating earthquakes that shook the country's southeast on February 6, AFAD said. (AA)

Following are the latest updates:

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

1410 GMT — Death toll climbs to 42,310 in Türkiye

Death toll from powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310, disaster management agency said.

1400 GMT — Türkiye mobilises all its resources: President Erdogan

Türkiye has mobilised all its resources and means to carry out accommodation and subsistence services for earthquake victims since the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes hit its southern provinces, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Within one year, the country will revive the quake-hit villages and cities, and a total of 70,000 houses will be built in the villages affected by the Kahramanmaras-centered earthquakes to be handed over to their beneficiaries, Erdogan said at a briefing in the southern Osmaniye province.

Türkiye aims to complete the construction of nearly 200,000 permanent houses and place its citizens in those houses within a year in 11 provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig – all of which were affected by the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, he said.

1350 GMT — Over 7,000 aftershocks recorded

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement that a total of 7,242 aftershocks have been recorded after the devastating earthquakes that shook the country's southeast on Feb. 6.

According to AFAD, 41 of the aftershocks were between magnitude 5 and 6 while 450 such tremors were between magnitude 4 and 5.

1345 GMT — Church of Virgin Mary suffers further damage

The historical Church of the Virgin Mary, located in Türkiye’s southernmost Hatay province, suffered extensive new damage in Monday's two earthquakes, two weeks after major quakes jolted the region, a local official said.

The damage to the outer walls of the church from the twin quakes was exacerbated by Monday’s quakes, both of which were centred in Hatay, unlike the quakes two weeks ago. The Orthodox Church, used by local Turkish citizens of Armenian origin, is reportedly some 700 years old.

1335 GMT — Turkish Airlines evacuated nearly 300,000 people from quake zone

"We evacuated a total of 296,819 citizens by 1,646 flights," Yahya Ustun, Turkish Airlines’ senior vice president for media relations, said on Twitter.

The airline operated 1,667 flights to bring the search-rescue and aid teams to the earthquake zone.

1230 GMT — Pakistan Navy ship carrying relief goods to depart for Türkiye next month

A Pakistan Navy ship carrying relief goods, including 3,500 winterized tents, for the earthquake victims, will depart for Türkiye in the first week of March.

“A ship of Pakistan Navy will start the trip from Karachi port in the first week of March and will reach Türkiye-Mersin Port in 13 days,” said Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci.

Briefing newsmen at the Turkish Embassy in the capital Islamabad on the post-earthquake situation in the affected regions, Pacaci said that in addition to air and roadways, a maritime bridge is also being established on the instruction of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to accelerate the dispatching of relief goods to the Türkiye's quake-hit areas.

Sharif has already announced that his country would provide 100,000 winterized tents to Türkiye by the end of this month.

(TRTWorld)

Field hospital that was set up in Hatay to help people meet their daily medical needs was pressed into action tonight dealing with injuries from new #TurkiyeQuakes. Andy Roesgen brings us the latest pic.twitter.com/Tcc3OsJ6Nf — TRT World (@trtworld) February 20, 2023

1200 GMT — US rescue team returns home after relief efforts in Türkiye earthquakes

Nearly 90 members of the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue team were welcomed by family members, Turkish Ambassador in Washington DC Hasan Murat Mercan, and Administrator of US Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power with a ceremony in Virginia.

Mercan thanked the team members for rushing to aid the Turkish people affected by the quakes in southern Türkiye.

"From the bottom of our hearts: Thank you, thank you, thank you," Mercan said in his opening remarks. "We are grateful, for all that you have done in the aftermath of the quakes in Türkiye".

Power, for her part, praised the team for their works in Türkiye during "impossibly difficult conditions."

1025 GMT — Over 20,000 Syrians voluntarily returned home: Defence minister

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has announced that over 20,000 Syrians in Türkiye voluntarily returned to their home country after the February 6 quakes.

Since the civil war broke out in their country in 2011, millions of Syrians have fled to Türkiye to seek safety.

0915 GMT — Two people reported killed in Syria after latest Hatay quake

Al Watan daily based in the regime-held area of Syria has reported that a girl died in the western town of Safita following Monday night's earthquake in Hatay.

Sham FM radio station also reported that a woman was also killed in the central city of Hama.

Meanwhile, the civil defence group White Helmets from the opposition-controlled northwest Syria, said about 190 people suffered different injuries in rebel-held northwest areas.

0901 GMT — Indonesia's Jokowi oversees shipment of aid to Türkiye

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo administered the shipment of aid materials for the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria from Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma Airport.

The 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid were collected by Indonesians following the February 6 disasters.

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo oversees the shipment of 140 tonnes of aid materials collected by Indonesians for the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria at Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma Airport on Tuesday. (AA)

0805 GMT — Supporting earthquake victims is 'issue of humanity' : British aid group

Islamic Relief is the largest charitable Muslim organisation and the only Muslim group of the 15-member Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) in the UK.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Zia Salik, Islamic Relief's head of fundraising, said they have been working in the region with an emergency response since the Syrian crisis started in 2011, especially in northwestern Syria.

"Since the earthquake itself, our entire focus has shifted and has been on the earthquake response both on the Turkish side and on the Syrian side," he said.

0705 GMT — Six killed following latest earthquake in Hatay

At least six people were killed and 294 others wounded after another earthquake jolted Türkiye’s southern Hatay province, the Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, 6 of our citizens lost their lives. We wish God's mercy on our citizens who lost their lives, and a speedy recovery to the injured," AFAD said.

0415 GMT — Ex-Labour leader Corbyn express support for Türkiye earthquake victims

Jeremy Corbyn, a former Labour Party leader and member of the UK parliament, said he will continue to do everything he can to help people who are in need.

"Islamic Relief and many others have raised a great deal of money. My appeal is give everything you possibly can," he said, mentioning that he had discussions with Muslim communities following the quakes.

Corbyn went on to say that various campaigns such as cake sales are also taking place at some schools to raise money.

"So our children understand when people go through a disaster. We don't forget them, we don't ignore them, we do everything we can in our borough, in our community, to help," he added.

0210 GMT — UN ready to provide ‘additional support’ after 2 more quakes hit Türkiye

“My thoughts continue to be with the people of Türkiye and Syria as they face the impact of new earthquakes striking the region this evening,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote on Twitter.

“UN teams on the ground are assessing the situation, and we stand ready to provide additional support as needed,” he added.

0010 GMT — US says it will continue to extend its 'full support' after 2 more quakes hit Türkiye

The US is “deeply concerned” after two more earthquakes jolted Türkiye’s southernmost province of Hatay, the White House said, promising that it would continue to offer its full support.

“We are deeply concerned by the news of earthquakes impacting areas already devastated in Türkiye and Syria,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan wrote on Twitter.

“The US will continue to extend our full support,” he added.

0005 GMT — Turkish football club donates Europa Conference League ticket revenue to quake victims

Trabzonspor has donated their UEFA Europa Conference League ticket earnings, which was nearly $330,000, to help earthquake victims in Türkiye, the Turkish football club said.

In a statement, Trabzonspor said that the Black Sea club had almost 6.2 million Turkish liras or $328,455 after last week's home match against Swiss club Base l to send all the proceeds to Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

0003 GMT — Turkish aid group to set up container neighbourhood in quake-hit area

Turkish non-governmental organisation the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is setting up a “container neighbourhood” in Kahramanmaras province, the epicentre of the deadly February 6 earthquakes in Türkiye, to provide shelter and protect thousands of earthquake victims from the cold weather.

“At IHH, we aim to establish 1,000 containers in Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras,” its media and social media coordinator, Muhammed Zahiroglu, told Anadolu on Monday.

The project is being organised in collaboration with the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MUSİAD) of Türkiye, which will set up another 1,200 housing containers. Construction of the containers is being carried out by MUSİAD, he added.

