Monday's two powerful earthquakes centred in the country's Kahramanmaras province affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces.

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Massive rescue operations continue in Türkiye's southern provinces as the death toll soared to 20,318 with more than 80,000 wounded from Monday's devastating earthquakes, the country's disaster agency said.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

The death toll in Syria late on Friday climbed to 3,553 people, 1,387 in regime-run areas and 2,166 in the opposition-controlled territories.

Following are the latest updates:

0344 GMT — Turkish Americans hold candlelight vigil to mourn victims of earthquakes

A candlelight vigil was held in Washington, DC to honour the victims of deadly earthquakes in Türkiye.

A group gathered in Lafayette Square next to the White House to mourn the victims of the massive earthquakes that thousands and injured tens of thousands of others.

The vigil was organised by the American Turkish Association of DC (ATA-DC) and was attended not only by Turkish Americans but Americans who want to show solidarity with those affected by the earthquakes.

0233 GMT — Children rescued as Türkiye-Syria quakes toll mounts



Rescuers pulled children from the rubble of the Türkiye-Syria earthquake on the sixth day of the devastating earthquakes.

Aftershocks following Monday's 7.7-magnitude tremor have added to the death toll and further upended the lives of survivors.

0232GMT — Cuba to send medics to Türkiye, Syria to assist in earthquake relief

Cuba prepared to send healthcare workers to Türkiye and Syria, joining a growing group of nations providing rescue and medical aid to the region after a devastating earthquake this week.

Cuban authorities in Havana said 32 medics were set to depart for Türkiye.

Countries around the world have volunteered health care workers and aid to the region the deadliest quake in two decades.

Source: AA