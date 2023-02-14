Fast News

Turkish Ambassador to the UN Feridun Sinirlioglu tells UN that there is an urgent need for relief in the affected areas in Türkiye and Syria as the death toll from both countries stand at more than 36,000.

The desperate search for earthquake survivors in Türkiye and Syria continues on Tuesday as rescuers using sniffer dogs and thermal cameras surveyed pulverised apartment blocks for any sign of life eight days after the disaster.

Teams in southern Türkiye's Hatay province cheered and clapped when a 13-year-old boy identified only by his first name, Kaan, was pulled from the rubble on Monday.

In Gaziantep province, rescue workers, including coal miners who secured tunnels with wooden supports, found a woman alive in the wreckage of a five-story building.

In Türkiye, the death toll stands at 31,643, while the number of deaths in Syria reached 4,581, according to the latest figures, bringing the total death toll to over 36,000.

Turkish Ambassador to the UN Feridun Sinirlioglu told the UN Security Council on Monday that there is an urgent need for relief in the region affected by the earthquake last week.

Following are the latest updates:

Rescuers sit next to their dogs in Hatay on Monday in the aftermath of the deadly disaster. (Reuters)

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

0612 GMT - Russia says more than 300 troops helping Syria recover from earthquake

More than 300 Russian servicemen and 60 units of special military equipment are helping Syria in its response to a devastating earthquake that struck more than a week ago, according to Russia's defence ministry.

"Servicemen of the Russian group of forces continue to carry out activities to clear rubble and eliminate the consequences of earthquakes," the defence ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday, referring to Russian forces stationed in Syria.

Regime media said 1,414 people were killed in the regime-controlled areas of the country. The White Helments said that 3,167 people were killed in the opposition-controlled areas, bringing the total death toll in Syria at 4,581. However, Russian forces only managed to help those in the regime-controlled areas.

0559 GMT - Mexico pays homage to 'heroic' dog that died in Türkiye rescue efforts

Mexico has paid tribute to a military rescue dog that died while searching for survivors buried under the rubble of the earthquake in Türkiye.

Defence Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval announced the death of the German shepherd called Proteo at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily news conference on Monday.

0448 GMT - Syria agrees to open two new crossings for quake aid: US

The Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad has agreed to open two new crossing points from Türkiye to the country’s opposition-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment to help millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations announced.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement to open crossing points at Bab Al-Salam and Al Raée for an initial period of three months.

Currently, the UN has only been allowed to deliver aid to the northwest Idlib area through a single crossing at Bab Al-Hawa, at Syrian ally Russia’s insistence.

The announcement followed a meeting in Damascus earlier Monday between Assad and UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who spent the weekend visiting areas hit by the disaster.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies