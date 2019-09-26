Fast News

Temblor strikes Sea of Marmara at depth of seven kilometres, shakes buildings and damages a mosque in Istanbul. Tekirdag, Bursa and Koecali also hit by the earthquake.

People evacuate buildings after 5.8 earthquake in Istanbul's Bagcilar Fatih Mahallesi in Turkey on September 26, 2019. (AA)

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook buildings and damaged a mosque in Istanbul on Thursday, sending residents rushing from buildings though there were no immediate reports of mass casualties.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) clocked the quake at 5.8 magnitude, adding it struck in the Sea of Marmara at 1059 GMT (1:59 pm) at seven kilometres deep.

Landing in Ankara, Turkey's President Erdogan said eight people were slightly injured the earthquake which also hit Bursa, Tekirdag and other nearby cities.

Erdogan said 28 aftershocks were recorded so far.

The Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute said the tremor was at a depth of 12.6 km with the epicentre 70 km west of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara, south of the town of Silivri.

TRT Arabi caught the moment live during a news broadcast.

لحظات الهزة الأرضية في #إسطنبول من استوديوهات TRT عربي أثناء موجز الأخبار pic.twitter.com/XXMhH1T7E0 — عربي - الآن TRT (@TRTArabi) September 26, 2019

Top section of minaret collapses

Children were evacuated from schools and city residents came outside their homes.

CNN Turk broadcast video showing the top section of a minaret at the central mosque in Istanbul's Avcilar district had collapsed.

It was not clear if the collapse caused any casualties or further damage.

Public buildings, schools and shopping malls were evacuated after the earthquake in Corlu district of Tekirdag. (AA)

On faultlines

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes.

In 1999, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in western Turkey killed more than 17,000 people.

Experts have long warned a major earthquake is expected to hit Istanbul, Turkey's most populous city with more than 15 million residents.

A smaller earthquake of 4.6 magnitude was felt in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Broken minaret of Avcilar Central Mosque is seen after 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Istanbul, Turkey on September 26, 2019. (AA)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies