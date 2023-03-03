Fast News

The tremor came as Türkiye is dealing with the aftermath of the devastating Feburary 6 quakes in the country’s southern region that have claimed at least 45,089 lives.

The quake occurred at 5.53 a.m. local time in Kahramanmaras province (AA)

A magnitude 5 earthquake has jolted Türkiye’s southern Kahramanmaras province.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said early on Friday that the earthquake struck Onikisubat district at a depth of 6.5 kilometers (4 miles).

The quake occurred at 5.53 a.m. local time (0253GMT).

The devastating February 6 quakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6, centered in Kahramanmaras, have impacted some 13.5 million people across 10 other provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa and Elazig.

No casualties or damage has been reported so far.

READ MORE: Turkish people's pain is Turkish Cypriots' pain: TRNC's President Tatar

Source: AA