The earthquake was also felt in other southeastern provinces including Diyarbakir and Gaziantep and neighbouring countries including Lebanon and Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to Twitter to convey get well wishes to citizens affected by the initial earthquake. (TRTWorld)

A strong earthquake has jolted Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras, according to the country's disaster management agency.

At least 5 people were killed southern Osmaniye province after Monday's earthquake, Osmaniye governor said. The quake destroyed 34 buildings in the province, he added.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that Monday's 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centred in Pazarcik district.

The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres (4.3 miles).

Minutes after the first quake, second and third earthquakes of magnitudes 6.4 and 6.5 struck the southeastern Gaziantep province, according to AFAD.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to Twitter to convey get well wishes to citizens affected by the initial earthquake.

He added that AFAD and other units are “on alert.”

He noted that rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the province affected by the earthquake.

"Our Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Health, AFAD, provincial governorships and all other institutions started their work rapidly."

"We are also coordinating our work after the earthquake. We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage and we will continue our work."

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu also said that six earthquakes with magnitudes above 6 had hit the country so far early Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Here are the first images from Türkiye's Kahramanmaras province where a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck earlier pic.twitter.com/9ahR2lzTQZ — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 6, 2023

