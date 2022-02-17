Fast News

Türkiye, which is a modern yet traditional country, has become an increasingly popular migration destination for French Muslims, who are facing racism and discrimination in France, a local newspaper reported.

In recent years many mosques and civil society organisations have been attacked or closed down in France. (AP)

Many qualified young French of North African origin are also settled in Gulf countries, but the modern yet traditional Türkiye has now become an increasingly popular migration destination for them, according to a report by French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche on Wednesday.

Thirty-two-year-old Thibault, a baker from Isere, France, first moved to Bosnia and Herzegovina and later Norway. He eventually settled in Istanbul, Türkiye with his wife and two children more than a year ago.

The couple first thought about moving to Egypt or Morocco, but preferred Türkiye as its diverse culture is more closer to their lifestyle.

Fosil Mahani, a YouTube influencer who settled in the Turkish Mediterranean province of Antalya in 2019, said Türkiye's blend of European and Middle Eastern culture appealed to him.

Muslim convert David Bizet, who founded Facebook group, Immigration to Türkiye, is also living in Türkiye since 2019. He is originally from Dijon in eastern France.

The report quoted a recent post by Bizet, which read: "Hardly a week passes by without messages from the French who have settled in Türkiye or want to settle down."

French authorities have been accused of cornering its Muslim community, and in recent years many mosques and civil society organisations are said to have closed down.

French President Emmanuel Macron has described Islam as a "religion in crisis" and also introduced a set of principles that would define an "Islam of France".

