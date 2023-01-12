Fast News

Türkiye has requested that Sweden and Finland distance themselves from terrorist organisations before they could be considered for NATO membership. (AA)

Supporters of the PKK/YPG terror group living in Sweden have taken part in a provocative event against Türkiye.

Terror supporters gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm on Thursday, hung a puppet –– likened to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan –– by the feet on a pole in front of the building and shared video footage of this moment on social media.

(TRTWorld)

Video footage posted later on a social media account affiliated with the terror group showed that threats targeting Türkiye and Erdogan were made with Turkish subtitles.

There were insulting comments under the post, in which it was stated that there would be a show of charity for NATO on January 21 in Stockholm.

On November 21, 2022, supporters of the PKK terror group projected images containing the terrorist organisation's propaganda, insulting Turkish President Erdogan to the chancellery of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

Sweden's Ambassador to Ankara Staffan Herrstrom was later summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and condemned the provocation.

Terrorist acts are a clear violation of Sweden's commitments to the trilateral memorandum signed in Madrid, Ankara said.

Türkiye expects perpetrators to be identified and action to be taken against them, it added.

Diplomatic sources:



- Swedish ambassador to Ankara summoned to foreign ministry

- Türkiye strongly condemns such terrorist acts, which are clear violation of Sweden's commitments

- Türkiye expects perpetrators of this act to be identified, necessary action be taken pic.twitter.com/YtgCGtdCxF — TRT World (@trtworld) January 12, 2023

Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom has tweeted about the incident, cautioning that while "the government protects an open debate about the political choices" it "strongly distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives."

Billstrom added that "Portraying a popularly elected president as being executed outside City Hall is abhorrent."

Governing AK party Istanbul MP Numan Kurtulmus reacted on Twitter, noting that the 'distasteful demonstration' was "not only an affront to Türkiye's President but to the country itself."

Kurtulmus added that this incident has proven once more that "Türkiye's sensitivity regarding countries willing to join NATO not to allow terror groups" was right.

Türikiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also condemned the provocation, urging the Swedish authorities "to take necessary steps against terrorist groups without further delay."

That PKK terrorist can challenge the Swedish government at the heart of Stockholm is proof that the Swedish authorities have not taken necessary steps against terrorism – as they have been claiming in recent days. — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) January 12, 2023

Source: TRTWorld and agencies