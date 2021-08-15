Fast News

Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable.

An aerial view of pontoon bridge being built up over the Ezine stream after the deadly flash floods in Bozkurt district of Kastamonu, Turkey on August 15, 2021 (AA)

Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 59 people, said authorities, in the second natural disaster to strike Turkey this month.

The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires had been brought under control after raging through southern coastal regions for two weeks.

Forty-eight people died as a result of floods in Kastamonu province, another nine people died in Sinop and one in Bartin, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said on Sunday.

Kastamonu hardest hit

Drone footage showed massive damage in the town of Bozkurt in Kastamonu province.

Emergency workers were searching demolished buildings for the missing.

Torrents of water tossed dozens of cars and heaps of debris along streets, destroyed buildings and bridges, closed roads and cut off electricity to hundreds of villages.

More than 2,000 people were evacuated from affected areas, some with the help of helicopters and boats, AFAD said.

Source: Reuters