Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop cause flooding that demolishes homes, damages at least five bridges, sweeps away cars and renders numerous roads blocked.

Search and rescue works are being carried in a residential building collapsed due to the floods caused by heavy rains in Bozkurt district of Kastamonu, Turkey on August 14, 2021. (AA)

The death toll from the floods in Turkey's northern Black Sea region has risen to 44 as rescue and relief continued after the second natural disaster struck the country this month.

Families of those missing after Turkey's worst floods in years anxiously watched rescue teams search buildings on Saturday, fearing the death toll from the raging torrents could rise further.

Drone footage showed massive damage in the flood-hit Black Sea town of Bozkurt, where emergency workers were searching demolished buildings.

These are devastating floods, and we’re thinking of everyone in their path.

Kastamonu and Sinop are hardest hit

Thirty-four people died as a result of floods in the Kastamonu district which includes Bozkurt, seven people died in Sinop, and another person died in Bartin, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said.

In one collapsed building along the banks of the swollen river, 10 people were still believed buried. The rapid floodwaters appeared to have swept away the foundations of several other apartment blocks.

Relatives of the missing, desperate for news, were nearby.

The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires that raged through southern coastal regions for two weeks had been brought under control.

About 45 cm of rain fell in less than three days in one village near Bozkurt.

Torrents of water tossed dozens of cars and heaps of debris along streets, destroyed bridges, closed roads and cut off electricity to hundreds of villages.

The small t own of Bozkurt lies in a valley along the banks of the Ezine river in Kastamonu province, 2.5 km from the Black Sea.

Climate change not only to blame

Climate scientists unequivocally say that climate change is leading to extreme weather events as the world warms because of the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. Such calamities are expected to happen more frequently as the planet warms.

Experts in Turkey, however, say interference with rivers and improper construction also were contributors to the massive damage in Turkey’s floods.

Geologists have said that construction narrowed the river bed and the surrounding alluvial flood plain of the Ezine stream in Kastamonu’s Bozkurt district, where the damage was most severe, from 400 meters to 15 meters. Residential buildings were built along the waterfront.

During severe rains, the contracted stream has limited area in which to move and can overflow. Videos posted by residents showed water rushing downstream in Bozkurt as the surrounding buildings and roads flooded.

