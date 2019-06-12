Russian news agencies are reporting that Russia and Turkey have agreed on a ceasefire in the de-escalation zone of the governorate of Idlib in Northwestern Syria.

Russia and Turkey have brokered a complete ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province between Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces and the opposition, Russian news agencies cited the Russian military as saying on Wednesday.

The Russian military said the ceasefire applied to the so-called Idlib de-escalation zone and had led to a significant reduction in violence on Wednesday, Russian news agencies said.

They did not say how long the ceasefire would last.

Aerial strikes on Monday killed at least 25 people, mostly civilians, in northwestern Syria in the sixth week of a Russian-led military offensive that has so far killed hundreds of civilians, according to residents and civil rescuers.

The violence in Idlib province and a strip of nearby Hama has marked the biggest military escalation between Syrian regime forces and the opposition since last summer.

Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes, many of them sheltering at the Turkish border from air strikes that have killed scores of people.

Turkey had complained to Moscow, which backs the Assad regime, while Russia had said the onus was on Ankara to rein in the opposition.

Idlib is the last significant opposition stronghold.

Plumes of smoke rise following reported Syrian regime forces' bombardment on the town of Khan Shaykhun in the southern countryside of the opposition-held Idlib province. (June 7, 2019) (AFP)

De-escalation zone

In September 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Sochi, Russia signed a memorandum of understanding creating a demilitarised zone between rebels and regime forces along Idlib’s border.

Idlib is the last de-escalation zone in Syria - in which acts of aggression are prohibited - agreed among Turkey, Russia and Iran during the Astana peace talks in Kazakhstan.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

Source: Reuters