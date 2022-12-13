Fast News

The leaders of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in their summit meeting will discuss steps towards further deepening cooperation in trade, energy and transportation.

The leaders of the Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan summit are scheduled to meet in the Turkmen city of Awaza on Wednesday. (Murat Gok / AA)

Hailing strong trilateral ties with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Türkiye's top diplomat has said that a planned leaders summit would herald concrete action in various fields between the three nations.

"Our common cultural heritage, language, religion, and history bind us together. We strengthen our relations in the Turkic world not only via the Organization of Turkic States but also via the bilateral, triple, and quadruple mechanisms," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday in a preparatory meeting ahead of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan summit in the Turkmen city of Awaza on Wednesday.

Noting that the energy and transportation ministers of the three countries were also holding separate meetings, Cavusoglu said the ministerial contacts and leaders summit would yield "concrete steps in the fields of trade, energy, transportation, economy, customs, education, science and culture".

Cumhurbaşkanımıza refakaten Türkiye-Azerbaycan-Türkmenistan Zirvesi’ne katılmak ve bu çerçevede düzenlenecek hazırlık toplantılarına eşbaşkanlık etmek üzere Enerji ve Tabii Kaynaklar Bakanımız @fatih_donmez ve Ulaştırma Bakanımız @akaraismailoglu’yla Türkmenistan’dayız.🇹🇷🇦🇿🇹🇲 pic.twitter.com/Uv9Mw9MH0G — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) December 13, 2022

He pledged on behalf of Türkiye to "continue our efforts to facilitate the circulation of goods, services and workforce" with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

Thus, he added, they would make "significant contributions to regional prosperity and security."



Cavusoglu also held a bilateral meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov on the preparatory meeting's sidelines, according to his Twitter post.

"We reviewed the steps to further our cooperation in the fields of transportation, energy and defence industry," he said.

Source: AA