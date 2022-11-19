Fast News

Aerial campaign strikes targets of PKK/YPG terrorists, Defence Ministry says, a week after the group killed six people and wounded 81 in a bombing on Istanbul's busy Istiklal Avenue.

Turkish security forces have prevented 200 terrorist acts in the last 12 months, officials say. (AA Archive)

Türkiye has begun a major anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, a week after PKK/YPG terrorists carried out a deadly bombing in the country's financial city Istanbul, killing six people and wounding more than 80.

Sunday's aerial operation struck terror hideouts of PKK, Turkish Defence Ministry announced.

The operation is being carried out in areas where Turkish security forces have been conducting operation Claw-Lock, targeting PKK hideouts in the Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan areas.

It comes after Turkish police arrested the chief suspect of the Istiklal Avenue attack Alham Albashir — a Syrian woman who confessed to working for PKK/YPG and also admitted to planting the bomb.

The Istanbul court has remanded 17 suspects in pre-trial detention on charges of "destroying national unity" and "deliberate killing".

Albashir said she joined the terror group because of her boyfriend's influence and maintained her ties to the group after she broke up with him, Anadolu Agency reported.

The attack in one of the busiest Turkish streets was the deadliest in five years and evoked memories of a wave of nationwide bombings from 2015 to 2017 carried out by PKK and Daesh terror groups.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the group's Syrian offshoot.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq and Syria, just across Türkiye's southern border, to hide and plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

