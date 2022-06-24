Fast News

EU efforts to legitimise maximalism, unlawfulness in Aegean, Mediterranean are unacceptable, says the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The decisions, adopted at the end of a summit in Brussels, are prejudiced, the Turkish Foreign Ministry adds. (Reuters)

Türkiye has criticised a series of decisions by an European Union summit on the Aegean and Mediterranean.

The decisions, adopted on Friday at the end of a two-day leaders' summit in Brussels, are prejudiced, lack vision and are disconnected from reality, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Citing several Greek policy positions and actions, including its claim to 10 nautical miles (11.5 miles) of national airspace, militarisation of Aegean islands near the Turkish coast, and pushbacks of asylum seekers, it underlined that EU's silence on these issues contributes nothing towards their resolution and harms regional stability.

It also asserted that the bloc's efforts to legitimise maximalism and unlawfulness regarding the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea are "unacceptable".

Türkiye maintains its stance in favour of international law and good neighbourly relations, said the statement, adding that it showed the EU's insincerity that it would respond to this attitude with deliberate tensions and escalation.

The EU should stop sacrificing the benefits that the Turkish accession process and cooperation would provide instead of the narrow-minded, unlawful and maximalist claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, said the ministry, stating that this would also be in the EU's own interests.

EU candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova

On the other hand, the Foreign Ministry welcomed the summit's decision to name Ukraine and Moldova EU candidates for accession, as well as to recognise the European perspective of Georgia.

However, it voiced criticism over the continued failure to launch accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, despite them already being candidate countries.

The statement also urged the bloc to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a candidate as well, stating that this would be to the benefit of the wider European geography, including the Balkans.

Türkiye believes the EU should engage sincerely with all candidate countries and that accession should progress on the basis of merit, it added.

