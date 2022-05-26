Fast News

Türkiye's current and future military operations on its southern borders do not target neighbours' sovereignty, says the country's National Security Council.

The council also discussed Türkiye's ongoing anti-terror operations and other measures. (AA)

Current and future operations across Türkiye's southern borders do not target its neighbours' territorial integrity, but are necessary for the country's national security, the Turkish National Security Council has said.

In a statement following its meeting, the council on Thursday urged countries violating international law by supporting terrorism to "put an end to this attitude".

Underlining that Türkiye always fulfils the spirit and law of alliance in the international blocs where it is a member, the council said Ankara expects the same responsibility and sincerity from its allies.



On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would take steps to complete the remainder of a 30-kilometre (18-mile) safe zone along its southern border.

- Current and future operations across southern borders do not target neighbours' territorial integrity but are necessary for national security

Eliminating terrorist bases

Türkiye borders Syria and Iraq to its south, and has worked to eliminate existing terrorist bases and prevent new ones that would threaten its national security and the safety of locals across its borders.

Ankara has launched successive operations against the PKK terror group in northern Iraq, most recently Operation Claw-Lock in April to target PKK hideouts in Iraq's Metina region.

It was preceded by operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies