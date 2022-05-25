Fast News

AT-4 anti-tank weapons, other arms, and equipment were found in a cave used by the PKK terror group, Turkish Defence Ministry said.

Swedish-made AT-4 anti-tank weapons were discovered, along with several other types of weapons and ammunition.

Turkish security forces have found Swedish anti-tank weapons, along with other arms and ammunition, in a cave used by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

Turkish commandos stormed the cave as part of the ongoing Operation Claw-Lock, the National Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

A group of terrorists holed up in the cave was neutralised (surrendered, killed or captured) after they opened fire on the Turkish forces, who had announced their presence and called on the terrorists to lay down their arms.

Swedish-made AT-4 anti-tank weapons were discovered, along with several other types of weapons and ammunition, according to the ministry.

Türkiye has launched successive operations against PKK terrorists hiding in northern Iraq. Operation Claw-Lock, the most recent, was started in April to target PKK hideouts in Iraq’s Metina region.

On Wednesday Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson said: "We do not send money to the terrorist organisation of course nor weapons."

Swedish state TV interviewed terror leader

Meanwhile, Sweden's state-run broadcaster SVT recently posted an interview with Salih Muslum, a ringleader of the terrorist group YPG/PKK, during which he said that his group trusts Sweden.

He also claimed that the Nordic country would never accept the YPG as a terrorist group for the sake of NATO membership, and would not respond positively to Türkiye's demands for NATO membership.

He avoided responding to a question on whether the YPG is affiliated with the PKK or not, an affiliation that Türkiye has well documented.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last week – a decision spurred by Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which began on February 24.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

