Turkish security forces have "neutralised" 11 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria near the Turkish border, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield zones, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan or stage attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Meanwhile, a Turkish soldier died of wounds he sustained in a terrorist attack in northern Syria, authorities said on Saturday.

Selcuk Kurt was injured after terrorists opened harassing fire on the Operation Euphrates Shield area, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a separate statement.

The soldier succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The ministry conveyed its condolences to Kurt's family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the nation.

New domestic operation

Türkiye has launched a new domestic counter-terrorism operation in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, the Interior Ministry announced separately.

A total of 840 security personnel are joining in the offensive called Operation Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-21 Martyr Gendarmerie Specialist Sergeant Mehmet Celik.

On the first day of the operation, five shelters , various equipment and material were destroyed.

Eren Abluka Autumn-Winter Operations, which aim to completely eliminate terrorism in the country, continue decisively with the support of people, the ministry added.

Türkiye initiated Eren operations in 2021, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group, on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

