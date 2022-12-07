Insight

The Turkish Foreign Ministry announces that a two-day meeting is scheduled for representatives from Türkiye and Russia to discuss bilateral issues in Istanbul.

Deputy foreign ministers Sedat Onal (pictured), Sergey Vershinin will meet on Dec. 8-9 to discuss regional issues. (Dursun Aydemir / AA)

Türkiye and Russia are coming together in Istanbul on Thursday and Friday for political consultations and to discuss regional issues, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

Delegations headed by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and his Russian counterpart Sergey Vershinin will address the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain export deal, as well as regional issues such as Syria, Libya and Palestine, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the forthcoming meeting, saying engagement between the two countries carries on, and the exchange of views continues not only on Ukraine but also on other regional issues.

Türkiye has been internationally praised for its unique ability to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, which led to the resumption of the July 22 grain deal.

Ankara has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war that started in February through negotiations.

