Fast News

The Turkish Foreign Ministry sources say the embassy's alert was unacceptable as it created misperception about Türkiye.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry advises its citizens living in the US to avoid gatherings with wide participation for their safety. (AA)

Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned American Ambassador Jeffry Flake to convey Ankara's displeasure over US Embassy warning regarding a rally in Istanbul held a day earlier.

Flake was told the embassy’s alert contained unfounded claims that Turkish authorities were likely to use force against the rally participants, Foreign Ministry sources said on Sunday.

It was conveyed to the envoy that the warning was unacceptable as it created a misperception that such actions are a serious problem in Türkiye, the sources said.

Ministry officials told Flake that political parties’ rallies are a deep-rooted tradition of Turkish democracy and Saturday’s gathering was without incident.

They reminded Flake of events where US law enforcement authorities had used disproportionate force, the sources said.

He was also told that Türkiye expects that any such US alerts in the future, whether travel advisories or warnings about demonstrations, will be based on facts, the sources added.

READ MORE: Who is Jeff Flake, the new US ambassador-designate to Türkiye?

Türkiye issues safety advisory for its citizens in US

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry in a separate statement on Sunday advised its citizens living in the US to avoid gatherings with wide participation for their safety.

The ministry said the US security units take measures against rallies that may occur in large gatherings, but also recalled some violent acts in the past where real bullets, electroshocks, and tear gas were used.

It recommended to avoid large rallies and events unless necessary, considering the possibility of exposure to violence in such events that are difficult to keep under control.

The ministry also advised Turkish citizens to avoid crowds, keep a low profile, stay away from protests, and inform their relatives of their whereabouts and follow the media reports for immediate developments.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Western ambassadors took a step back, will be more careful

Source: AA