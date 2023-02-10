Fast News

Teams from around the world send rescue workers, equipment and aid to Türkiye, following 7.8-magnitude quake that claimed thousands of lives.

6,810 personnel from foreign countries are dispatched to the disaster zone, official statement said. (GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / Reuters)

The Foreign Ministry of Türkiye has said a total of 97 countries have offered assistance and that search and rescue teams from 61 nations are currently continuing their efforts in the field.

Erdogan said more than 141,000 personnel are working in 10 provinces, together with teams from Türkiye and abroad.

At least 22,765 people have been killed in both Türkiye and Syria.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

READ MORE: Live updates: Hope floats as toddler rescued after 100 hours in rubble

Here are the details of some of the countries that are helping:

Azerbaijan

A total of 45 people have been saved by Azerbaijani rescuers as they work near the epicenter of the dual earthquakes, authorities announced.

In a statement, the ministry said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had given the order to dispatch another humanitarian convoy of 16 vehicles, carrying 830 tents and 279 heaters, to Türkiye.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry tweeted on Friday that the country's 745 rescuers and medical personnel have been working in Türkiye's southern Kahramanmaras province with a range of relief equipment and supplies since Monday when the earthquakes occurred.

It added that an Azerbaijani field hospital and four field-kitchens were organized in the area, while Baku also transferred 479 tents, five power generators, 14,380 pieces of essential goods, 32,480 pieces of warm clothes, 3,000 food boxes, 211,70 9 pieces of medical products, and financial aid of 855,000 manats ($500,000).

Heydar Aliyev Fund separately sent 60 tents, 47,000 pieces of warm clothes, and 400,000 pieces of medical products.

Humanitarian aid was delivered to Türkiye by eight aircraft and 24 trucks.

Azerbaijani medical personnel, in cooperation with the Turkish Health Ministry and military, have performed 10 surgical operations in the affected areas and examined 98 earthquake victims, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a separate statement.

China

Several Chinese search and rescue teams have joined other local and international groups to help save the trapped citizens.

He Jun, head of the rescue team associated with an independent volunteer group –Ramunion– from China, told Anadolu that his team of 26 members, including 18 Chinese professionals, recovered eight people from under the debris on Thursday in Belen town of Hatay.

“Five of them were rescued alive,” He said over the phone, sounding happy.

Official estimates suggest there is around 300 personnel, both government and independent, who have flown from China to Türkiye since Wednesday morning to help aid the post-earthquake operations.

“Of 300 personnel, two teams sent by the government have 141 members.

“They brought around 25 tons of search tools and supplies, including medical,” a Chinese diplomat, who wished to remain anonymous, told Anadolu.

The diplomat added among the Chinese search and rescue teams are those sent from Hong Kong who carries around eight tons of supplies and tools.

Update: Türkiye #earthquake and #EUCivilProtection operations on the ground:



20 EU countries 🇦🇹🇧🇪🇧🇬🇭🇷🇨🇿🇨🇾🇪🇪🇫🇷🇬🇷🇩🇪🇭🇺🇮🇹🇲🇹🇳🇱🇵🇱🇵🇹🇷🇴🇸🇰🇸🇮🇪🇸 and 🇦🇱🇲🇪🇷🇸 have offered 29 search & rescue and 5 medical teams.



In total, 1485 rescuers & 100 search dogs 🐕‍🦺 have been mobilised to save lives. pic.twitter.com/yMyWK9rhef — EU Civil Protection & Humanitarian Aid 🇪🇺 (@eu_echo) February 8, 2023

France

The leader of the international rescue team coming from France, Pompiers de l'Urgence Internationale, Philippe Besson, told Anadolu Agency that he leads a team of rescuers and firefighters who are volunteers.

"We worked by rapidly deploying the dogs to better locate the victims. We rescued two survivors, thanks to the dogs' and rescuers' help, who took out a little 11-year-old girl, and a 62-year-old woman, each buried under different areas of rubble," he said.

"We planned to stay at least 10 days, so until February 16," the rescuer said when asked about the operation. "Depending on the situation and the request of the authorities, of AFAD, of the Turkish government, if they need our support for other actions, we're ready," he ensured.

Besson thanked the Turkish population for showing hospitality. "We were warmly welcomed by the Turkish population who welcomed the French rescuers with a lot of solidarity and support," the chief rescuer said.

"We're aware of their pain of losing their families, their loved ones, their children, their homes. But they're here with us, next to us. They guide us. They help us. They also provide support and food. We're very touched by the Turkish nation's attitude," Besson added.

READ MORE: Teary father celebrates daughter's rescue by Türkiye miners

Greece

As Greek rescuers actively participate in rescue missions, numerous public institutions, citizens’ initiatives, and trade unions have organized aid drives for the quake victims.

A nationwide campaign has been launched in Greece to collect relief goods for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, local media reported.

The drive will be carried out in coordination with the Central Union of Municipalities in Greece (KEDE) and 13 regional unions of municipalities, according to public broadcaster ERT.

Donations will be collected at city halls in various areas until February 13.

The Greek climate crisis and civil protection minister visited Türkiye on Thursday to show solidarity with Turkish people who are affected by Monday's powerful earthquakes.

Two more aircraft carrying humanitarian aid from Greece are expected to arrive at Adana Airport during the day, while the fifth and last plane on Friday.

Earlier, the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry said 80 tons of various humanitarian aid materials, including 1,500 beds and 500 tents for earthquake victims, will be delivered to Türkiye in five flights by Aegean Airlines planes.

India

Several groups, organizations, and individuals in India are now collecting funds to send emergency supplies to the country, where rescue operations are underway to save the lives of those still trapped beneath the rubble, shift injured to hospitals, and provide people with shelters.

Niaz Faruqi, a senior functionary of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, the country's oldest and largest socio-religious organization of Muslims, told Anadolu that they have decided to send relief goods to Türkiye worth 10 million Indian rupees (about $121,131).

Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel posted on Twitter about a letter written by an Indian family that donated 100 blankets to Türkiye.

"Sometimes the meaning of words is much deeper than their meaning in the dictionary like in this letter attached by an Indian family to one of the blanket donations," he stated.

Sometimes the meaning of words is much deeper than their meaning in dictionary like in this letter attached by an Indian family to one of the blanket donations...#VasudhaivaKutumbakam#earthquakeinturkey

🇹🇷🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/78ncF8OnL7 — Fırat Sunel फिरात सुनेल فرات صونال (@firatsunel) February 9, 2023

Pakistan

The Pakistan Rescue 1122 team of 52 personnel landed in Türkiye on Tuesday, as did two military teams with a total of 33 soldiers along with specially-trained sniffer dogs and search and rescue equipment.

So far, they've rescued five survivors from under the debris of residential buildings in Adiyaman.

Pakistan has flown three C130 military transport planes to Adana province, while two Pakistan Airlines flights carrying the search and rescue teams landed in Istanbul.

Another C130 flight is expected to land on Friday carrying medical supplies, tents, and blankets.

"Pakistan is also mulling to ship aid for earthquake victims in trucks using the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul route" said an official to Anadolu Agency.

On Wednesday night, Ambassador Yousaf Junaid and Pakistani Embassy staff visited a municipal donation point in the capital Ankara, delivering relief goods for earthquake survivors, including jackets, shoes, food, water, baby food, diapers, and sanitary items.

"I am confident, that with traditional Turkish spirit of overcoming all obstacles and defeating all challenges, the Turkish nation will emerge out of this catastrophe stronger than ever and you will find the people of Pakistan always standing with you," Junaid said.

Saudi Arabia

Two planes carrying rescue teams and relief supplies from Saudi Arabia arrived in Türkiye's southern province of Adana on Thursday.

The first plane arrived at dawn with a “specialized ambulance and rescue teams … and volunteer teams to participate in helping those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Türkiye,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The second plane landed with “98 tons of relief materials, including food baskets, tents, shelter bags, blankets, and rugs, in addition to medical supplies,” the report said.

The relief supplies and personnel have been sent after Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday ordered authorities to organize aid efforts for Türkiye and Syria.

Ukraine

Ukrainian rescue experts, more used to emergencies in a war zone at home, have brought their skills to the devastation caused from a massive earthquake in Turkey to search flattened buildings for survivors, erect tents and offer first aid.

"There is a war in our country, but we understand that we have to help, and this aid is mutual. There is no other way to do it," said Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Kyiv has sent 88 people to Turkey to help with the disaster. The team includes specialists in search and rescue operations, doctors, dog handlers and firefighters.

The Ukrainian team built tents near the Turkish city of Antakya close to the Syrian border to provide emergency shelter and set up generators for those left homeless by the earthquake.

"We will work and distance ourselves from Russian rescuers as far as we can. The coordination centre has informed us that Russian emergency crews are located in a far-off place and we won't be able to meet," Khorunzhyi said.

United Kingdom

A team of around 77 people including, doctors, firefighters, engineers from the UK are working with local search teams in areas affected by Monday’s deadly earthquakes.

“We have had a number of rescues and successful searches working with the local population and local emergency services,” speaking to Anadolu, Jim Davison, one of the operational crew members for the UK International Search and Rescue Team.

The team is working with local authorities to rescue people trapped under the rubble and have been working for the past two days, trying to rescue as many people as possible.

“We had a rescue yesterday and we had difficult rescue today where we thought maybe we would have to amputate the gentlemen’s leg to rescue him. We managed to rescue him and save his life.”

Other countries

61 nations whose rescue teams are currently continuing their efforts in the quake-hit area in Türkiye also include Albania, Algeria, Armenia, Austria, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Libya, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Netherlands, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.

READ MORE: Don't lose hope, Türkiye will overcome this disaster: President Erdogan

Source: TRTWorld and agencies