The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Mersin province, which Turkish President Erdogan said is "the largest project in the history of Turkish-Russian cooperation", will receive nuclear facility status next month.

Turkish President and Leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the announcement during his party's group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara. (Utku Ucrak / AA)

Türkiye will officially grant Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant nuclear facility status on April 27, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday.

Erdogan made the announcement on Wednesday at his Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in Ankara.

He also pledged to complete the permanent houses in last month's earthquake-hit regions and affirmed to carry out efforts that will ensure that the lives of quake victims return to normal.

In addition, he pledged to announce "good news" on April 20, during "the ceremony of transporting Black Sea Gas to Filyos."

"Next month (April), we will share with our nation the joy of our many remarkable defense industry projects, from Hurjet to Anadolu ship," he added.

Hurjet is a domestically produced jet trainer and light attack aircraft, designed to play a critical role by using its superior performance features with its single-engine, tandem, and cockpit with a modern avionics suite.

Meanwhile, the TCG Anadolu, which will be Türkiye's largest warship, is also preparing to join the inventory.

Saying that he will host the executives of Türkiye's first indigenous electric vehicle brand Togg, Erdogan said: "We stated that we want the first TOGG to be produced at the inauguration ceremony of the factory. I hope we will receive our vehicle on Monday."

Erdogan said Togg received over 177,000 pre-orders.

Pre-orders for the TOGG T10X will be taken online on March 16-27 and deliveries will start in late March.

The price of the standard range model T10X will range between about $50,200 and $55,600, while the long-range model is priced at about $64,000.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies