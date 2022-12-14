Fast News

The Turkish foreign minister also affirmed that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are sincere about normalisation and urged Armenia to also take sincere steps and sign a peace agreement soon.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reaffirms Türkiye's solidarity with Azerbaijan. (Murat Gok / AA)

The Turkish foreign minister has called on Armenia to take confidence-building measures, noting that normalisation talks between the special representatives of Ankara and Yerevan are ongoing.

Speaking to the media in Turkmenistan on Wednesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said: "We have taken some steps on opening our airspace and air cargoes as confidence-building measures. Armenia should also take sincere steps."

Cavusoglu reaffirmed Türkiye's solidarity with Azerbaijan and said that there are still steps to be taken for the development of the liberated lands of Azerbaijan.

Reminding that the Russian peacekeeping mission is present at the Lachin corridor, Cavusoglu stressed that there is an "illegal" extraction and selling of the land resources belonging to Azerbaijan.

“It is against international law … and it amounts to stealing the wealth of Azerbaijan,” he continued.

The Lachin Corridor is a road that links Armenia and the Karabakh region under an agreement that ended the 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In the autumn of 2020, Baku liberated the region from roughly three decades of Armenian occupation.

As part of the agreement, Azerbaijan built a 32-kilometre (20-mile) road passing around Lachin for the Armenian population in Karabakh to use on their way to and from Armenia.

Russian peacekeepers providing security on the route of the old Lachin Corridor were required to move the checkpoints to the new road.

"The prevention of observers from entering the region shows the gravity of the violations committed here ... The main responsibility here lies with the Russians, because they are also responsible for the correct functioning in the Lachin Corridor"

"It is Azerbaijan’s right in terms of law and justice, and in terms of standing against these illegal activities in its own territory," he said.

'Historic' summit

He further affirmed that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are sincere about normalisation and urged Armenia to sign a peace agreement soon.

On natural gas exports, Cavusoglu noted that some of the Azerbaijani gas is sold to Türkiye, and some of it is delivered to Europe via Türkiye.

"In order for Turkmenistan's natural gas to reach Türkiye, it must first come to Azerbaijan. The steps to be taken and cooperation for this should be for the benefit of all three countries," he said, adding that Ankara, Baku and Ashgabat are discussing the details of mutual agreement for such cooperation.

Cavusoglu also commented on the trilateral summit between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Turkmen leader Serdar Berdimuhamedov in the western Turkmen city of Awaza and described it "historic" not only due to the agreements signed but also due to its content.

The trio signed five agreements in various areas, including trade, culture, energy, and transport, which aim to strengthen cooperation.

