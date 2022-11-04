Fast News

The awards are Europe’s highest honour for excellence in digital media as well as the most valued recognition granted by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

(TRTWorld)

TRT World Digital has won four awards in the 12th annual edition of the prestigious Lovie Awards, reaffirming the Turkish media organisation’s immaculate credentials as a torchbearer of “human-value journalism”.

The 2022 winners were officially announced on The Lovie Awards web page on Tuesday.

TRT World Digital won two Silver and two People’s Lovie Awards in Health, Science & Education, and in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion categories, taking the honours from among nearly 1,000 entries from 30 European countries.

TRT World’s digital video series ‘Scienticious’ was named the Silver Lovie winner in the Health, Science & Education category.

The four-episode award-winning series provides audiences with answers to common issues we face, ranging from the importance of our nervous system to the benefits of fasting.

Scienticious was also declared winner of the People’s Lovie Award for the same category.

The People’s Lovie Award was awarded after nearly 55,000 public votes were cast to determine the best video series in the same category.

‘Thick Skin - The Story of 6 Pakistani Siblings with Albinism,’ another TRT World Digital video was also honoured with Silver Lovie Award in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category.

The project was also declared winner of People’s Lovie Award in the same category.

Human-value journalism

The awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), are Europe’s highest honour for excellence in digital media.

The Lovie Awards’ Gold, Silver and Bronze winners as chosen by IADAS members. In addition, winners of the online public vote for their favourite Finalists take home The People’s Lovie Award in each category.

Source: TRT World