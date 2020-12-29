Fast News

The agreement between Turkey and UK will go into effect New Year’s Day on January 1st. Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan says the deal is historic for ties between the two countries.

This video grab shows Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan as she signs a trade deal with the UK in Turkey, December 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Turkey and the United Kingdom have signed a free trade deal days before Britain formally leaves the European Union, to keep up the existing flow of goods.

The trade ministers of the two countries signed the agreement in a televised videoconference call on Tuesday. It will take effect on January 1, 2021, ensuring a quick transition after an existing deal ends at year-end, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said.

The UK trade ministry said on Sunday the deal would replicate existing trading terms. The trading relationship was worth $25.25 billion (18.6 billion pounds) in 2019.

Source: AA