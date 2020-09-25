Fast News

Both Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun took exception with Nancy Pelosi's suggestion that Turkey was not a fully democratic state.

Photo shows Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Dolmabahce Palace Presidential Work Office in Istanbul, Turkey on June 15, 2020. (AA)

Turkey's foreign minister has harshly criticised US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her anti-Turkey remarks.

"@SpeakerPelosi's rise to become Speaker of the House is what is truly worrisome for American democracy, given her blatant ignorance. You will learn to respect the Turkish people's will," Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter on Friday.

On Wednesday, during a press conference, US President Donald Trump was asked if there would be a peaceful transition of power if he loses the 2020 elections.

"Well, we'll have to see what happens," Trump said.

On Trump's remarks, Pelosi said, "We do know who he admires. He admires [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, he admires Kim Jong-un, he admires [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan in Turkey."

"But I remind him, you are not in North Korea, you are not in Turkey, you are not in Russia, Mr President – and by the way, you are not in Saudi Arabia. You are in the United States of America, it is a democracy, so why don't you just try for a moment to honour your oath of office, to the Constitution of the United States?" she added.

'Pervasive misconceptions'

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, also described Pelosi’s comments as “pervasive misconceptions” on his Twitter account, reminding that election results and the people’s will are sacred in Turkey.

Altun also added, “We see this worrisome trend in US politics to make Turkey part of domestic political struggles and part of an effort to attack President Trump’s good relations with President Erdogan.”

Altun then asked Pelosi in English, "When was the last time that there was no peaceful transfer of power in Turkey – with the exception of military coups?

"And we remember who supported those attacks against Turkish democracy, too," he said in a thinly veiled reference to former US administrations.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies