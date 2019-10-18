Fast News

The Daesh captives were in prisons previously run by the YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria.

Of the 700 Daesh prisoners released by the YPG, 195 have been captured by the Turkish military, October 18, 2019 (TRTWorld)

Turkish security forces said they captured in Tal Abyad on Friday 195 Daesh captives released from prisons previously run by the YPG/PKK terror group.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said these were from among the 700 Daesh prisoners released by the YPG during the Turkish military's Operation Peace Spring.

On Wednesday, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the YPG/PKK terror group had released Daesh terrorists in northern Syria to attack Turkey.

"They have not only released the Daesh terrorist in northern Syria in exchange for attacking Turkey, but they have also given them money," said Cavusoglu.

Releasing Daesh prisoners

Earlier, President Erdogan said he discussed the fate of Daesh prisoners held by the YPG/PKK over the phone with US President Donald Trump and said Turkey could take responsibility for them, but the YPG/PKK immediately released Daesh prisoners.

The Turkish leader also said Turkey could assume responsibility for Daesh terrorists imprisoned across northern Syria and might send foreign fighters back to their home countries.

The YPG/PKK opened the doors of the Ain Issa Camp holding Daesh women prisoners letting them go free, Le Parisien reported on Wednesday.

Turkey on October 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist groups there, to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including children, and infants.

Source: TRT World