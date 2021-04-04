Fast News

On Friday, 103 retired admirals from the Naval Forces issued a declaration on the government's policy towards the 1936 Montreux Straits Convention.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun. (AA)

The Turkish government's Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun has slammed declaration made by retired admirals on the country's political matters.

Altun said these retired admirals were living "in the old Turkey" and told them to remain seated and not be involved in the country's political matters as they were retired, and should remain so.

It's being reported that the declaration had hinted towards another coup in the country.

Turkey had survived an attempted coup on July 15, 2016.

There's been heated debate in the country regarding the revision of the 1936 Montreux Straits Convention, control over Straits in Istanbul, and government's recently approved plans for a new 45km long canal project.

15 Temmuz’a 103 gün kala 103 hadsizin verdiği mesaj ayaklarımızın altındadır.



Bu topraklarda son sözü aziz milletimiz söyler.



Bu ışıklar antidemokratik her girişim ve niyete karşı aziz milletimiz için hiç sönmeden yanacaktır.



Görevimizin başında, milletimizin emrindeyiz. pic.twitter.com/dJLdS8DunT — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) April 4, 2021

Neymiş, birkaç emekli amiral bir araya gelip bir “bildiri” yazmışlar!

5. kol unsurları da hemen heyecanlanmış.

Oturun oturduğunuz yerde.

O Türkiye eskide kaldı!

Bu millet 15 Temmuz’da darbe heveslilerini nasıl tepelediğini dosta düşmana gösterdi.

Haddinizi bilin! — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) April 3, 2021

Turkey's Defence Ministry issued a statement saying, "publishing such a declaration will do nothing but harm our democracy".

It added that the country's armed forces cannot be used as a vehicle for the personal ambitions of a person or people who do not have any duties and responsibilities.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop also reacted to the declaration and said, "These retirees, who've not been seen for years, are creating chaos with their own agendas."

Kahraman milletimiz 15 Temmuz'da sadece FETÖ'cü darbecileri değil, aynı kaynaktan beslendiğini bildiğimiz bütün darbe sevdalılarını da toprağa gömdü. Düşünce açıklama başka, darbe çağrışımlı bildiri hazırlamak başka. — Mustafa Şentop (@MustafaSentop) April 3, 2021

The country's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said government will always remember those who are loyal to democracy.

He said the admirals should not use their rank and uniform as a means to push their own political rhetoric.

Büyük Türk milleti üniformaya aşıktır.

Üniformayı taşımak şereftir.

O şerefi emekli olduktan sonra taşımak daha büyük şereftir.



Demokrasiye, devlete ve millete sadakatle bağlı, rütbesini üniformasını siyaset malzemesi yapmayanları daima şükranla yad ederiz...

Ya diğerleri... — Süleyman Soylu | Maske😷 Mesafe↔️ Temizlik🧼 (@suleymansoylu) April 3, 2021

Source: TRT World