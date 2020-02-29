Fast News

At least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syria's Idlib. Turkey says the Russian-backed Syrian regime attack occurred despite sharing troop coordinates with Russia, which has accused the soldiers of being near armed militants.

A brutal assault by Assad's regime on Idlib has displaced over a million people and left many dead, including children. (AA)

Saturday, February 29

Turkey demands UN stop Syria regime's 'war crimes'

Turkey's UN envoy Feridun Sinirlioglu asked the UN Security Council to stop the regime's "war crimes" in Syria.

Speaking at an emergency meeting on Idlib, Sinirlioglu warned the regime not to make the mistake of targeting Turkish troops directly.

"Turkey doesn’t want war but Turkey will not hesitate to use force if and when its security is threatened," he said, adding "Any provocation or harassment will be retaliated by all means."

"It is time for this Council to say 'enough is enough.' The council has to stop regime's 'war crimes and its reckless behaviour that pose threat to international peace and security," said Sinirlioglu.

One Turkish soldier killed, two wounded in Idlib

One Turkish soldier was killed and two were wounded in shelling by Syrian regime forces in Syria's northwest Idlib province, the Turkish Defence Ministry said, a day after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack in the region.

The ministry said on Twitter that Turkey "keeps on hitting regime targets" in the Idlib region in retaliation.

Turkey destroyed 387 troops, 31 tanks, 5 helicopters, 10 armoured vehicles in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

US to help Turkey in Syria via info-sharing, equipment

A senior State Department official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity said that Washington is looking urgently to support Ankara with information-sharing and equipment.

"We're working on ways to support the Turks, again this will not involve military moves by American units," the official told reporters.

"As a NATO ally and a major foreign military sales partner, we have various information sharing and equipment relationships with the Turks. We're looking at what we can do on an urgent basis right now to help them."

The State Department official said the military power of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces was very reliant on Russia, and that the authorities in Damascus would not have been able to push the Idlib offensive without support and approval from Moscow.

Syrian regime has close coordination with the Russian government over air and missile strikes, the official added.

Following the State Department official, US top diplomat Mike Pompeo says Washington is engaging with Ankara and reviewing options to assist Turkey after the attack on Turkish troops in Syria.

"The United States condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms. The Assad Regime, Russia, Iran and Hizballah must cease their ongoing attacks in Idlib," Pompeo added.

Turkey, Russia talk tensions in Syria

The presidents of Turkey and Russia spoke by phone to try to defuse tensions that rose significantly in Idlib.

In their phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed implementing agreements in Idlib, the Kremlin said.

Turkey's Communication Director, Fahrettin Altun, said both leaders had agreed to meet "as soon as possible."

Friday, February 28

Trump, Merkel express solidarity with Turkey

US President Donald Trump "expressed his condolences and condemned" a bombardment by Russian-backed Syrian regime forces on Thursday that killed 33 Turkish soldiers, the White House said in a statement.

In a phone call, Trump and Turkish President Erdogan called jointly on Russia and Syria to "halt" a military offensive in the Idlib region.

"The two leaders agreed that the Syrian regime, Russia, and the Iranian regime must halt their offensive before more innocent civilians are killed and displaced," the statement said.

The Turkish communications directorate said on Twitter the two leaders agreed by phone on the need to take additional steps to deal with the humanitarian crisis in Idlib, where nearly one million people have been displaced by the latest fighting.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel sharply condemned the regime's assault in Idlib, urging Damascus and its backers to end their offensive.

"The chancellor condemned the ruthless attacks on Turkish troops and called for an end to the offensive operations of the Syrian regime and its supporters," said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert, following the German leader's telephone conversation with Turkish President Erdogan.

Seibert said both parties agreed on the urgent need to reach a renewed ceasefire and to begin necessary talks as soon as possible.

Offering her condolences to families of Turkish victims, Merkel pledged solidarity with Erdogan in humanitarian support for those displaced by the conflict in Idlib.

Will target regime positions in Idlib – Turkey

Turkey on Friday said the positions of Bashar al Assad regime inside Syria's Idlib have now become legitimate targets, following a strike that killed 33 Turkish soldiers, widening anger in Ankara.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Putin in their phone conversation agreed to meet face to face soon, Turkey's communications director said.

Fahrettin Altun said Erdogan told Putin that the current refugee situation along the Turkish borders was due to Syrian regime’s negligence and deliberate acts.

He said that Erdogan, during his talk with Putin, clearly emphasised that the "blood of Turkey's martyrs" will never be left on the ground.

Altun added that in an environment where our country is under direct attack, he [Erdogan] said Turkey considers all elements of the regime "legitimate target", and that those targets will be under fire.

According to Altun, Erdogan also said Turkey expects that the regime will be obliged to comply with the Sochi agreement.

Also on Friday, Turkish officials told a visiting Russian delegation that Idlib ceasefire must be established immediately and that Syrian regime must pull back to pre-determined borders.

According to diplomatic sources, the meeting was held at the request of the Russian side.

NATO calls on Russia, Syria to halt Idlib offensive

NATO's secretary general called on Russia and Syria to halt the offensive in Idlib and said, after a meeting of the alliance's ambassadors, that NATO stood in solidarity with Turkey.

"We call on Russia and the Syria regime to stop the attacks, to stop the indiscriminate air attacks ... we also call on Russia and Syria to fully respect the international law," Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.

"This meeting is a clear sign of solidarity with Turkey, a key alley which suffers terror attacks, takes most refugees," he said.

NATO allies are looking into providing further support for Turkey, he added,

"We call on Syria and Russia to fully engage in UN-led efforts to find a peaceful solution for the conflict in Syria."

'No armed groups near Turkish soldiers at time of Idlib attack'

Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar denied Russia's allegations that Russia was not aware of Turkish soldiers presence at the time of the attack.

The attack on Turkish troops occurred although the location of our forces was known by Russia, Akar said.

There were no armed groups near Turkish soldiers at time of the Idlib attack, Akar said. The attack continued, hitting even ambulances, despite warning shots.

Moscow earlier said Turkish troops "were in the battle formations of terrorist groups" and that according to information provided by Turkey there were no Turkish troops in the area.

Russia's Defence Ministry was cited by the RIA news agency on Friday saying the Turkish troops had been hit by artillery fire from Syrian forces who were trying to repel an offensive by rebel forces.

It was quoted as saying Ankara failed to notify Moscow of the presence of Turkish troops in the area hit by shelling despite being in regular communication with the Russian military.

Greece says tightens sea, land borders after Idlib

Greece has tightened sea and land borders with Turkey after developments overnight in the Syrian region of Idlib, government sources said on Friday.

The Greek sources, who declined to be identified, said Athens was also in contact with the European Union and NATO on the matter.

Greece was the main gateway for hundreds of thousands of refugees streaming out of Turkey in a mass exodus in 2015 and 2016, until a deal brokered with the EU stemmed the flow.

NATO condemns regime-Russia strikes, calls meeting



NATO's ruling council will meet Friday for urgent talks on the Syria crisis after at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike blamed on Damascus.

"The North Atlantic Council, which includes the ambassadors of all 29 NATO allies, will meet on Friday 28 February following a request by Turkey to hold consultations under article 4 of NATO's founding Washington Treaty on the situation in Syria," the alliance said in a statement.

Under Article 4, any NATO member can request talks when they believe their "territorial integrity, political independence or security" is threatened.

It is separate from the alliance's Article 5 mutual self-defence pact, which refers to an attack on any members' territory.

Ankara has called talks under Article 4 a number of times in recent years – twice in 2012 including after one of its jets was shot down by Syrian forces, and once in 2015 after a spate of terrorists attacks in Turkey.

After the 2012 incidents NATO agreed to deploy Patriot missile batteries in Turkey as a defensive measure.

Thursday, February 27

Social media sites slow down in Turkey

In the aftermath of the attack, internet users in Turkey reported slow-downs and problems accessing social media sites.

Netblocks said Twitter, Facebook and Instagram became unreachable around 2030 GMT and the internet restrictions continued into the next day.

There were no broadcast bans issued.

Calls for no-fly zone

US Senator Lindsey Graham called for the establishment of a no-fly zone over Syria's Idlib and called on President Donald Trump to help stop the killing of civilians there by Syrian forces backed by Russia and Iran.

"The world is sitting on its hands and watching the destruction of Idlib by Assad, Iran, and the Russians," Graham, a Republican and an ally of Trump, said in a statement. "I am confident if the world, led by the United States, pushed back against Iran, Russia, and Assad that they would stand down, paving the way for political negotiations to end this war in Syria."

The US state department on Wednesday slammed the justification by the Syrian regime and its allies for their ongoing campaign in Idlib, denying any sort of interest on their part in fighting terrorism

Western nations demand immediate ceasefire in Syria's Idlib

The United States and key Western allies demanded an immediate ceasefire in Idlib which is facing what the U.N. calls an “unfolding humanitarian catastrophe,” but Russia ignored their calls and said it will keep helping the government eliminate “terrorists” from Idlib.

The standoff came at a UN Security Council meeting on Syria where the UN’s deputy humanitarian chief Ursula Mueller said almost 950,000 people have fled an advancing Syrian government offensive since it began on December 1.

She described a video conversation last week with 14 Syrian women in Idlib and northern Aleppo who are humanitarian workers and said what is happening “is beyond imagination” and “not humanly tolerable.”

Turkish parties extend condolences

"I wish Allah's mercy to martyred soldiers and extend my condolences to their families and our nation. Allah bless our soldiers," Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), said on Twitter.

Meral Aksener, the head of the opposition IYI (Good) Party, also turned to Twitter to extend her condolences.

"I wish Allah's mercy to our heroes who became martyrs for the motherland," Aksener said.

According to a statement by the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the party’s leader Devlet Bahceli and other senior members follow the latest developments in Idlib from the party’s headquarters.

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said the Assad regime will pay for the attack.

“Assad, the head of a terror state and a war criminal, and Syrian regime elements will pay a heavy price for this treacherous attack,” Oktay said.

UN calls for ceasefire

Shortly after the attack, UN Secretary General reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire and expressed serious concern about the risk to civilians from escalating military actions," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour," Dujarric said.

The UN Secretary General is following with “grave concern” the escalation in Idlib and reports dozens of Turkish soldiers killed by Syrian regime air strikes, UN spokesman added.

Turkey hits back at regime - Altun

In a press release following the emergency security meeting in Ankara, Turkey's Communication Director Altun said Turkish air and land forces responded with suppressive fire against all known Syrian regime targets.

“All identified regime targets have been hit by our air and land forces,” the statement said.

"Today, we cannot and will not spectate as what happened in Rwanda, Bosnia and Herzegovina in the past is repeated in Idlib," Altun said.

“With this opportunity, we call on all international community, especially the parties of the Astana Process, to fulfil their responsibilities in order to stop the crimes of the regime committed against the humanity,” he added.

Turkish Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 1,709 regime targets in operations in Idlib since February 10, 2020, security sources shared on Thursday night.

The Turkish army destroyed a total of 55 tanks, three helicopters, 18 armoured vehicles, 29 howitzers, 21 military vehicles, four Docka anti-aircraft guns, six ammunition depots, and seven mortars in the operations, said the sources speaking on condition of anonymity.

Turkey will not stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe

Shortly after the killing of the Turkish soldiers, senior officials announced Turkey will no longer close its border gates to refugees who want to go to Europe.

Turkey will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe, a senior Turkish official said.

Erdogan attends marathon security meeting

Erdogan held a six-hour-long emergency security meeting in Ankara following the regime air strike on Turkish soldiers.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also spoke to Stoltenberg by telephone following the attack.

Stoltenberg urged de-escalation and condemned the "indiscrim inate" air strikes in the call with Cavusoglu.

Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, and airforce and army commanders are monitoring the situation from Hatay.

33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria's Idlib

A Syrian regime air strike killed 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria's Idlib province, Turkish officials said.

Soldiers wounded in the attack by the Syrian regime were being treated at hospitals in Turkey, Rahmi Dogan, governor of Hayay, a province neighbouring Syria, said.

Turkey has had 54 soldiers killed in Syria's northwestern Idlib province since the beginning of February, including the latest fatalities.

'Media reports saying Turkey fired on Russian warplanes fake'

Russian media outlets accused the Turkish army was firing at Russian aircrafts in Idlib province.

Turkey denied the reports. Citing senior Turkish sources, state-run Anadolu Agency said it was not true that "elements of the Turkish Armed Forces fired on Russian planes in [Syria's] Idlib,"

"It is unrealistic and the Turkish soldier never targeted to Russian troops and Russian planes," the news agency said.

The rebuttal comes after some Russian media outlets alleged the Turkish army was firing at Russian aircrafts in Idlib province.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies