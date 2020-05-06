Fast News

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the government will reopen businesses and publish guidance to ensure coronavirus remains contained when they open next week.

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca holds a press conference after a Science Board Meeting in Ankara on May 6, 2020. (AA)

Turkey has completed the first phase of its struggle against the novel coronavirus and entered a new phase that aims to eliminate the disease, reopen businesses and set new social behaviour guidelines to prevent any resurgence of the outbreak, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

The results of efforts to counter the virus, as well as success in diagnosis and treatment in the country, prove that Turkey has the pandemic under control, Koca told reporters after a Science Board meeting.

He also said the number of ICU patients and those on ventilators continued to drop, with a total of 78,202 patients in Turkey having recovered so far from the coronavirus.

The government will publish guidance for businesses to ensure coronavirus remains contained when they open next week, Koca said, adding it will also increase testing capacity and continue contact tracing efforts.

Turks should wear masks and be mindful of social distance in public, Koca added.

He also said that Turkey will conduct sample PCR and antibody Covid-19 tests for 150,000 people next week, adding the country will soon also start using antiviral drug remdesivir to treat patients.

Covid-19 cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since it emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

The pandemic has killed over 258,100 worldwide, with total infections over 3.68 million, while recoveries surpassed 1.21 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies