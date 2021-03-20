Fast News

Meanwhile, another decree issued by the Turkish presidency said the central bank governor has been dismissed and replaced.

A woman wearing a mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus, walks in the rain, in Ankara, Turkey, March 16, 2021. (AP)

Turkey has left the Istanbul Convention designed to protect women against violence and combatting against domestic violence.

"'The Council of Europe Convention on Violence Against Women and Prevention of Domestic Violence and Combatting With Them' has been terminated by the Republic of Turkey," said the official gazette issued by the presidency early on Saturday.

Ankara signed the convention in 2011 and was the first country to ratify it.

The decision comes after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed a wide range of human rights reforms.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says the country continues to "struggle with determination for women to participate more in social, economic, political and cultural life. Women are not objects but subjects of life!"

Turkish central bank chief replaced

Another decree issued by the Turkish presidency said the central bank governor has been dismissed and replaced.

Governor Nagci Agbal was appointed by President Erdogan in November. Professor Sahap Kavcioglu became the new chief of the central bank.

The decision comes as Agbal hiked interest rates by 200 points earlier this week.

