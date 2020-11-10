Fast News

YPG/PKK terror group has been targeting civilians and security forces in Ras al Ayn and Tal Abyad regions.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria.

Turkish security forces have "neutralised" at least 26 terrorists in northern Syria, the country's Defense Ministry has announced.

The terrorists, who were plotting an attack, were "neutralised" on Monday in Ras al Ayn and Tal Abyad regions, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists' affiliation was not mentioned, but the YPG/PKK terror group attacks civilians and security forces in the regions.

Cross border campaigns

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

Euphrates Shield campaign was launched in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

