The agreement covers a joint Turkish-Russian monitoring centre that will oversee the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, says Turkish President Erdogan.

Turkish President Erdogan says Turkey is ready to do whatever is needed for the Nagorno-Karabakh region’s peace, security and confidence. (Reuters)

Turkey and Russia have signed an agreement establishing a joint centre to monitor the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and the two countries will work together there.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the announcement on Wednesday in a speech to deputies from his governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in Parliament.

Earlier Russian military announced that some of its peacekeeping troops deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh had reached the region. The troops are there under a deal undersigned by Russia that halted six weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Erdogan said Armenia's 28-year occupation in Nagorno-Karabakh was ending.

Erdogan said his country is ready to do whatever is needed for the region's peace, security and confidence.

He said Karabakh’s quick peace process can be replicated in Syria as well.





This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly ...

Source: TRTWorld and agencies