Presidency of Defence Industries head Ismail Demir says the sanctions imposed by US are not expected to “affect our relationships too much”.

Turkish defence companies seen participating at the International Defense, Security, Equipment Fair (DSEI) at the Excel Exhibition Center in London on September 10, 2019. (AA)

Turkey's defence industry announced recent US sanctions will not hinder its development plans.

The head of the country's Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) Ismail Demir said on Tuesday: "The development of the domestic industry will continue, perhaps even faster. In a sense, this [sanctions] will be a flare and a warning."

The US Treasury Department on Monday imposed sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.

"We expect this not to affect our relationships too much," Demir told reporters following budget deliberations in parliament.

The sanctions, under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), avoided targeting Turkey's economy generally, focusing on its arms procurement and development body SSB, its chairman Demir, his deputy and two officials responsible for air defence systems.

Underlining Turkey's NATO membership, Demir said Ankara has relations with the US in several fields.

He added that both sides aim to continue these relations.

In April 2017, when its protracted efforts to buy an air defence system from the US proved fruitless, Turkey signed a contract with Russia to acquire the S-400 shield.

US officials have voiced opposition to their deployment, claiming they would be incompatible with NATO systems and would expose next-generation F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems, and posed no threat to the alliance or its armaments.

