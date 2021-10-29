Fast News

The Turkish public holiday commemorates Ataturk’s proclamation of the new Republic of Turkey on October 29, 1923.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech as he attends the event "Women Who Have Founded the Republic and Kept It Alive", marking the 98th anniversary of the Turkish Republic at the ATO Congresium in Ankara, Turkey on October 28, 2021. (Ercin Erturk / AA)

On the eve of Friday, Oct. 29, Republic Day, Turkey’s president sent a congratulatory message to the nation marking the 98th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

“I congratulate our citizens, living at home and abroad, and all our friends, who share our pride on this day, which is one of the golden links of our glorious history, on the occasion of 29 October, Republic Day,” Erdogan said in a video message.

Erdogan also commemorated with gratitude, Ghazi (honored veteran) Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the republic.

"I remember with gratitude Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of our Republic, and his gallant brothers in arms on the 98th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey,” Erdogan said.

Turkey's president also said the country has past the most serious phase of the coronavirus pandemic by successfully managing it, thanks to the strength and capacity of its healthcare infrastructure.

"Likewise in the economy, we closed out 2020, when the global economy shrank by more than 3 percent, with a growth rate of 1.8 percent. We have not allowed any deficiencies in any matter, from the fight against terror, to public security, and from investments to our cross-border operations."

During this period, the support Turkey provided to Libya, which faced attacks by putschists, and Azerbaijan, which fought against the occupation in Nagorno-Karabakh, has changed the destiny of all three countries, Erdogan added.

“Also, we have thwarted attempts aimed at excluding our country and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) from the hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he added, referring to Turkey and the TRNC’s maritime rights in the region.

Effective government, strong infrastructure

The president stressed that these achievements, which Turkey has made in the economy, domestic politics, and foreign policy - despite the difficulties of the pandemic - are an important sign of the effectiveness of the presidential system of government, which Turkey shifted to in 2018, as well as of its strong infrastructure.

“Thanks be to Allah, we maintain this momentum, which we gained last year, now in 2021, as well in every field, the economy, production, and exports in particular,” he added.

“While the centennial of our Republic (in 2023) has now been clearly sighted on the horizon, we will not allow any power, any dirty scenario or any insidious attack, which seeks Turkey stumbling, to deter us from our path.

“We, as a nation, will firmly hold onto our unity, solidarity and brotherhood, which are our biggest assurances, and endeavour to achieve our cause of a great and strong Turkey. The steely will, which carried the national struggle to victory and brought our Republic into existence, shall continue to be our guide in this sacred struggle we have been putting up for the last 98 years.”

Women's immense role in Turkey's endeavors for democracy

At a separate event, Erdogan underlined the role women played in Turkey's foundation and development and its endeavours for democracy and prosperity.

Highlighting that societies which marginalise their women renounce half of their power and potential, Erdogan said: "We have confidence in our women."

"We believe that our women, empowered by the richness in their hearts and their God-given acumen and capabilities, will spearhead a transformation that will embrace Turkey and the world. Together, we will carry on working for a more beautiful, more just, more peaceful, more secure and more livable world."

