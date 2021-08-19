Fast News

Bilateral, regional developments discussed in the meeting, says Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets UAE's national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al Nahyan (L) at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on August 18, 2021. (Mustafa Kamaci / AA)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Security Adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed al Nahyan and discussed bilateral and regional developments, according to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

They also discussed UAE’s investments in Turkey, the statement added.

Anwar Gargash, former foreign minister and diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, hailed the meeting as “historic and positive” on Twitter.

“Cooperation and economic partnerships were the main focus of the meeting,” he said.

“The UAE continues to build bridges and consolidate relations, and just as the priorities of prosperity and development drive our internal direction, it is also the locomotive of our foreign policy,” he added.

Turkey and UAE have been at loggerheads over the regional issues, supporting the opposite sides in the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Mediterranean.

The parties also have been traded accusations over involvement in each others' internal affairs.

The trade between the two countries has been in declination especially since 2018.

Breaking the ice?

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an interview said the meeting was mainly over the Emirates' investments in Turkey.

"We determined who and what kind of steps will be taken on the road map. They have substantial investment goals and plans," while Emirati and Turkish officials also evaluated a roadmap for possible investments Erdogan added.

Responding to a question of whether this meeting means that two countries have broken the ice, Erdogan said in every bilateral relation has ups and downs.

"For several months ... beginning with our intelligence unit, by holding some talks with the administration of Abu Dhabi, we have arrived at a certain point. After this, I hope we will have a meeting with Mohammed bin Zayed," Erdogan said.

Erdogan underlined that direct talks should be held between main actors of the region to find a solution for problems.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies