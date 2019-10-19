Fast News

Turkey's Roman, Armenian, Jewish, Assyrian, and Chaldean religious minorities will be holding a special prayer event for soldiers fighting in northern Syria's Operation Peace Spring. The prayer will take place in the city of Mardin.

A woman lights a candle during Epiphany celebrations marking the anniversary of Jesus Christ's birth and baptism in Christians' faith at Faruk Celik Cultural Center in Mudanya district of Bursa, Turkey on January 19, 2019. (AA Archive)

Turkey will host prayers along with the country's religious minorities to express the support of the soldiers fighting in Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

The Roman, Armenian, Jewish, Assyrian, and Chaldean churches will hold a special commencement that will start at 09:00 am (06:00 GMT) and will be held in Mardin's Deyruzzaferan monastery.

The mass prayer also aims at expressing solidarity with the refugees coming from Syria.

Turkish troops and the newly-regrouped Syrian National Army (SNA) began Operation Peace Spring in October 9.

The operation aims to protect Syria’s territorial integrity and save the people of the region from the grip of terror, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said at the start of military action in Ras al Ayn in northeastern Syria.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies