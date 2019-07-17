The 14th plane carrying the hardware for long-range air defence system arrived in Turkey's capital Ankara on Wednesday, Turkey's defence ministry says.

The 13th (R) and 14th (L) Russian cargo aircrafts carrying S-400 components are seen parked at Murted air base in Ankara, Turkey on July 17, 2019. (AA)

Turkey received more S-400 components on Wednesday with a 14th Russian cargo plane delivering the missile system at an air base in capital Ankara, Turkey's defence ministry said.

The delivery of hardware for the S-400 long-range air defence system is ongoing, the ministry added.

Equipment, artillery tractors, missile transport, diesel generators, and cranes are being delivered and missiles will be delivered by sea according to Russia's TASS news agency.

Turkey began receiving the S-400 components on July 12 and expects to completely deploy the missile system in Turkey by April 2020.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more from the Murted air base in Ankara.

'Foolish' to not sell Patriots to Turkey

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the situation with Turkey is not fair because Turkey wanted to buy US Patriot missile systems and Washington wouldn’t sell to Ankara.

"It's a very tough situation that they're in. And it's a very tough situation that we've been placed in the United States," Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

"With all of that being said, we're working through it. We'll see what happens, but it's not really fair," he added.

Trump said it was "foolish" for the US to not sell Patriots to "NATO member" Turkey.

"They were not allowed to buy Patriots here foolishly, and Turkey is a NATO member," Trump said.

"I've had a good relationship with President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan," Trump told journalists.

Trump said Turkey was forced to buy the S-400 system by his predecessor Barack Obama, leading the Pentagon to halt plans to sell F-35 fighter jets to the country.

The US administration had threatened to expel Turkey from the F-35 fighter programme if it acquired the S-400 from Russia, warning the anti-air system could be used by Moscow to covertly attain secret information on the stealth fighter.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defence system from the US with no success, Ankara signed a contract in 2017 to purchase the S-400s from Russia.

The US halted in June training for Turkish pilots as a step in winding down Turkey's participation in the F-35 programme.

Washington has also threatened sanctions over Turkey's purchase, with Ankara responding that any sanctions would be met in kind.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies