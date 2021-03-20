Fast News

Meanwhile, another decree issued by the Turkish presidency said the central bank governor has been replaced with Sahap Kavcioglu.

Turkey has left the Istanbul Convention designed to protect women against violence and combatting against domestic violence.

"'The Council of Europe Convention on Violence Against Women and Prevention of Domestic Violence and Combatting With Them' has been terminated by the Republic of Turkey," said the official gazette issued by the presidency early on Saturday.

Ankara signed the convention in 2011 and was the first country to ratify it.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says the country continues to "struggle with determination for women to participate more in social, economic, political and cultural life. Women are not objects but subjects of life!"

Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zumrut Selcuk said on Twitter that women's rights are guaranteed in domestic legislation, especially in the constitution.

"Violence against women, above all, is a crime against humanity and a fight against this is a human rights issue. What really matters is the principles. In this direction, we will resolutely continue to fight against violence with the 'zero tolerance' principle today and tomorrow, as we did yesterday," Selcuk added.

Turkish central bank chief replaced

Another decree issued by the Turkish presidency said the central bank governor has been dismissed and replaced.

Governor Nagci Agbal was appointed by President Erdogan in November. Professor Sahap Kavcioglu became the new chief of the central bank.

Agbal acknowledged the dismissal on Twitter, thanking President Erdogan for appointing him as governor of the central bank.

Agbal was chief of the finance ministry between 2015 and 2018 while Kavcioglu was an MP in the governing AK Party from 2015 to 2018.

