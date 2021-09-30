Fast News

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that Ankara is working "incessantly" for the safe return of Syrians to their homes, with over 1 million Syrians having returned so far, including 400,000 to Idlib.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan answered questions of journalist and made evaluations while turning back from Sochi to Ankara after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 30, 2021. (AA)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey "remains committed" to every decision agreed with Russia on Syria, and that there is "no stepping back."

Speaking on Wednesday to reporters traveling with him on the plane following the Sochi meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey is working incessantly for the safe return of Syrians to their homes, with over 1 million Syrians having returned so far, including 400,000 to Idlib.

Hope has slowly returned to the northern Syrian city of Afrin following Operation Olive Branch conducted by Turkish forces.



One family has told TRT World they would have come back sooner if they had known the situation was as good as it is pic.twitter.com/LMKlssl7HZ — TRT World (@trtworld) September 26, 2021

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone established by an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Syrian regime and its allies.

Regarding recent attacks in Syria, Erdogan said the agreements with Russia on eliminating YPG/PKK terror group from the region must be fulfilled.

READ MORE: After escalation in Idlib, what’s next for Turkey-Russia relations?

Erdogan emphasized that he raised issue of YPG/PKK terror group's presence in Moscow during his visit, reminding Putin that they should strengthen the cooperation in fighting terrorism.

READ MORE: Will the Erdogan-Putin summit bring Turkey and Russia closer?

Turkey-US relations

Speaking on Turkey-US ties, Erdogan said that he will meet Joe Biden in Rome, and probably also in Glasgow, and described it as "good steps".

Brett McGurk, the White House coordinator for Middle East and North Africa, is almost like a "director of the PKK/YPG/PYD," and he "walks arm in arm with terror groups" in region where Turkey fights them, Erdogan said.

The US should quit Syria sooner or later and leave it to the Syrian people, he said.

READ MORE: US: No plans to normalise or upgrade diplomatic ties with Syrian regime

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkey could buy more Russian S-400 missiles

Source: AA