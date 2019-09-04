Entrepreneur Hasan Kuzuoglu has turned a less-popular type of fish in Turkey into a prize-catch, hoping its popularity abroad will garner more fans at home.

A photo shows salmon farms in Rize, Turkey. (Screen capture) (TRTWorld)

Turkish entrepreneur Hasan Kuzuoglu has opened a salmon fish farm in his hometown, Findikli, Rize along the Black Sea.

"The Chileans started to have problems with salmon production and I knew Chile is one of the biggest suppliers. I knew Japan and the US are some of the biggest buyers from those countries, from Chile, they buy a lot," Kuzuoglu, a fish farm owner said.

In his first year of operations in 2012, he said he sold six tonnes of salmon locally, for around $6,000.

But this year, sales of 7,500 tonnes to buyers in Russia, Japan, and Germany are set to bring in a net value of $65 million.

Kuzuoglu hopes the popularity of his salmon produce abroad will garner more fans at home.

TRT World's Sarah Balter has more.

Source: TRT World