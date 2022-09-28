Fast News

Sabah Ogur wanted with a red notice was also the ringleader of a PKK-affiliate the Children of the Fire splinter cell, which is responsible for starting scores of forest fires in Türkiye in the last few years.

Ogur was neutralised in an area considered safe by the terrorists. (AA)

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has "neutralised" a so-called senior PKK/YPG terrorist sought with a red notice under the country's Interior Ministry wanted list.

PKK terrorist Sabah Ogur was neutralised in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood in Syria's Aleppo, where the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) pinpointed her location as part of special efforts against senior terrorists, who had a role in forest fires and urban attacks, security sources said on Wednesday.

MIT determined that Ogur took part in various terror acts in Türkiye, Syria and Iraq and was also the leader of a PKK-affiliate the Children of the Fire splinter cell, which is responsible for starting scores of forest fires in Türkiye in the last few years.

The announcement comes a day after a PKK terror attack on police housing units in Türkiye's Mersin. A police officer was killed and another injured in the terror attack.

The terrorists detonated explosives hidden in their backpacks after realising their mission to bomb the housing units was a failure.

Children of Fire splinter cell is a structure that is concealed even within the organisation itself and was led by PKK terrorist Sabah Ogur, security sources speaking on condition of anonymity told TRT World.

PKK behind forest fires

Despite the drought this summer it is important to note that the number of forest fires had dropped drastically security sources said, adding that MIT had prevented dozens of arson attempts in advance and that most forest fires in Türkiye were the work of the PKK terror organisation.

Sources added that although Sheikh Maqsoud is under the control of the Syrian regime and it is the stronghold of the YPG/PKK, despite this MIT was able to infiltrate deep into northern Syria and neutralise Ogur in an area considered safe by the terrorists.

Children of the Fire and the PKK terror group had previously claimed that they had no links or cooperation between the two, but the fact that its ringleader was a PKK terrorist wanted with a red notice proves that these two groups are intricately linked, security sources told TRT World.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies