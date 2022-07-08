Fast News

Türkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestine's Mahmoud Abbas have also discussed bilateral and regional issues over the phone.

In the phone call with Abbas, Erdogan has emphasised the importance of unity and solidarity. (Reuters Archive)

The presidents of Türkiye and Palestine have exchanged greetings for the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha in a phone call.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mahmoud Abbas also discussed bilateral and regional issues, the Turkish Presidency said in a statement on Friday.

Erdogan wished for the “holy days of Eid to lead to auspicious outcomes for and bring peace, tranquility and well-being to Palestine, the countries in the region and the whole Islamic world.”

He emphasised the importance of unity and solidarity among Palestinians, asserting that Türkiye stands “ready to provide all kinds of support to this issue … (and) in other issues”.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan extended Eid greetings to the Turkish nation and Muslims across the world.

Noting that the whole world, including developed countries, are struggling with political, economic, security and social crises, Erdogan said Türkiye is trying to seize the opportunities by focusing on its goals despite all the difficulties.

"I ask my nation for stronger support and a little more patience for the programmes we have implemented," he said.

"I congratulate you on Eid al Adha and wish you all the best," he concluded.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies