Fast News

Turkish Parliament also rejected a US bill seeking sanctions on Turkey.

A general view of Turkey's Parliament. (AA)

The Turkish Parliament on Wednesday condemned the US House of Representatives' passing a resolution recognising the so-called "Armenian genocide" as well as a bill backing sanctions on Turkey.

"The Turkish Grand National Assembly regretfully condemns and rejects the US House of Representative’s adoption of some thesis on so-called Armenian genocide and turning it to a decision despite the objection of some members who have wisdom and conscience,” said a resolution of the Turkish Parliament approved on Wednesday.

The resolution was penned by deputy chairs of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the opposition IYI Party.

It said the US House’s decision was an initiative to darken the historical realities.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more details.

Also rejecting the US House’s bill seeking sanctions on Turkey, the resolution said, "In our eyes, the meaning of the US House of Representatives’ threat of sanctions is just an attempt to blackmail," the statement said.

"Turkey has never submitted to any blackmail and … we sharply refuse this decision," it added.

The US House voted on the bill in reaction to Turkey’s anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

Turkey’s position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces.

A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as “genocide” but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to examine the issue.

Source: AA