A man who walked into a hospital pretending to be a police chief in the quake-affected province of Hatay was arrested after hospital staff realised his ID card was fake and reported him to authorities.

More than seven million children have been affected by the massive earthquake and major aftershocks in Türkiye and Syria. (AFP)

Turkish police have detained a man trying to steal a baby from a hospital in southern Türkiye, local media reported, following the catastrophic earthquake that hit the region.

A 7.7-magnitude quake and powerful aftershocks unleashed chaos in southeastern Türkiye and parts of Syria, killing more than 42,000 people and displacing millions in both countries.

A man walked into a hospital pretending to be a police chief in the Samandag district of the quake-affected province of Hatay, according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

The hospital staff realised his police ID card was fake and called the real police, it added.

When officers detained the man, they found fake police and military ID cards, gold and money in Turkish lira, dollars and euros worth around $6,500, Anadolu said.

The agency did not provide information about the baby.

Turkish Family Minister Derya Yanik on Monday said at least 1,362 children had been separated from their families by the quake.

More than seven million children have been affected by the massive earthquake and major aftershocks in Türkiye and Syria, the UN children's agency Unicef said, voicing fear that "many thousands" more had died.

