The statement issued by Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said the two leaders also discussed the regional developments.

A fighter loyal to the internationally recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) walks past a vehicle in an area south of the Libyan capital Tripoli on January 12, 2020. Both sides in Libya's conflict agreed to a ceasefire to end nine months of fighting, following weeks of international diplomacy and calls for a truce by power-brokers Russia and Turkey. (MAHMUD TURKIA / AFP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed recent developments in Libya over the phone, an official statement said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Merkel said Libyan peace talks will be held in Berlin.

"We hope that the joint efforts by Russia and Turkey will lead to success, and we will soon send out invitations for a conference in Berlin," Merkel said during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Erdogan meets Libyan PM

President Erdogan met with the head of Libya's UN-recognised government in Istanbul on Sunday, a diplomatic source said.

The closed-door meeting between Erdogan and Fayez al Sarraj held at the Dolmabahce Palace lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours.

On Saturday, the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and forces loyal to Libya's renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar accepted a joint call by Turkey and Russia for a ceasefire.

On April 4, Haftar launched an offensive to capture Tripoli from the GNA. According to the UN, more than 1,000 people have been killed since the start of the operation and more than 5,000 others injured.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Haftar forces violate ceasefire

Forces loyal to Libya's renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar repeatedly violated the ceasefire which he accepted last night, according to GNA government.

Mohammed Kanunu, a military spokesman, said Haftar's forces repeatedly violated the cease-fire in Salah al Din and Wadi al Rabi areas, south of Tripoli.

Kanunu added that the Haftar militias raided the civilians' homes and looted their properties.

