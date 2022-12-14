Fast News

Manufacturing of the unmanned aircraft Kizilelma is a very critical and strategic project, says manufacturer Baykar's CEO.

The drone has aggressive manoeuvrability, with a flight time of five hours and an operational altitude of 35,000 feet. (AA)

The first prototype of Bayraktar Kizilelma, National Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle System (MIUS) developed by Baykar Technologies, has finally flown, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Selcuk Bayraktar said.

"We could not keep it anymore on the ground. It flew! Thanks to our Lord," Bayraktar said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Türkiye's latest drone Kizilelma (red apple) will take the country's defence industry to new heights, according to its manufacturer Baykar.

'Kizilelma will ensure self-sufficiency'

Speaking to Türkiye Innovation Week, organised by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) in Istanbul earlier this week, Haluk Bayraktar said the aircraft, with low detectability and hypersonic speed, is a very critical and strategic project.

The dependence on foreign countries in the defence sector is a problem, he said, adding that technologies such as Kizilelma will ensure self-sufficiency.

He further said the project is a private project being developed with support from Baykar's export revenue.

Kizilelma - the prototype was completed in May 2021 - was originally set to make its maiden flight at the beginning of next year.

The drone has aggressive manoeuvrability, with a flight time of five hours and an operational altitude of 35,000 feet.

It has the ability to land and take off from ships with short runways like TCG Anadolu, an assault ship of the Turkish Navy.

