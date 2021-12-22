Fast News

"We never want to see tension or conflict in this ancient geography that hosts the sacred places of all three monotheistic religions," President Erdogan tells members of the Turkish Jewish Community and Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States.

"Our warnings to the Israeli government are to ensure a long-term peace and stability in the Middle East," Erdogan tells Jewish gathering in Ankara. (AA)

Turkiye has called for strengthening the atmosphere of peace in the Middle East, saying constructive steps on occupied Jerusalem could contribute to security and stability in the region and also improve Turkiye's ties with Israel.

"Taking positive steps regarding the Palestine issue, especially about Jerusalem, will contribute to the security and stability of not only Palestine but also Israel," Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a meeting of members of the Turkish Jewish Community and the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States in Ankara.

Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar was also present in Wednesday's gathering.

Erdogan said: "We never want to see tension or conflict in this ancient geography that hosts the sacred places of all three monotheistic religions."

Turkiye-Israel ties 'vital' for peace

Israel's occupation policy towards Palestine's lands has dogged ties between Ankara and Tel Aviv. Turkiye demands an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Despite the opposite stance on Palestine, tourism and business ties between Israel and Turkiye are in progress, the Turkish president said.

"Our warnings to the Israeli government are to ensure a long-term peace and stability in the Middle East," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president said he attaches great importance to the renewed dialogue that he recently held with Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Last month Herzog and Bennett called Erdogan and both sides spoke about a wide range of bilateral and regional developments, seen as an ice-breaking step in the strained ties between the two countries.

"Turkiye-Israel relations are vital for the security and stability in the region. We are ready to improve our relations," Erdogan said.

"Israel's sincere and constructive attitude in the context of peace efforts will undoubtedly contribute to the normalisation process."

